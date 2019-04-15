Drivers killed, passenger injured

UNION — Two people were killed and a third person was injured when their vehicles collided late Saturday afternoon on the Lockhart Highway.

L/Cpl Justin Sutherland of the SC Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred Saturday (April 13) at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Lockhart Highway near the 49 Loop approximately 1.6 miles north of the City of Union.

Sutherland said the accident occurred when a 2018 Toyota van traveling south on the Lockhart Highway crossed the center line and collided with a 2008 Honda four-door that was traveling north.

In addition to the driver, Sutherland said there was a passenger in the Honda who he described as a juvenile. Sutherland said that neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. Sutherland said the juvenile was injured and had to be airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital. He said the driver, who was entrapped, was also injured and died at the scene from the injuries they suffered in the collision.

Sutherland said the driver of the Toyota was wearing a seat belt and was also entrapped. He said the driver of the Honda also died at the scene from the injuries they suffered in the collision.

While he provided information about the accident itself, Sutherland did not identify the victims, referring all inquiries about their identities to the Union County Coroner’s Office.

In a statement released Sunday, Union County Coroner William E. Holcombe identified the deceased as Natalie Annette Williford, 22, of Rice Avenue Extension, Union, and Brandon Keith Rogers, 38, of Brown’s Creek Church Road, Union. He said that autopsies are scheduled to be performed on Williford’s and Rogers’ bodies at Newberry Pathology on Tuesday.

Holcombe said his office, the Highway Patrol, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the accident.

In two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon