Electrical fire destroys bedroom

JONESVILLE — A fire that destroyed a bedroom Thursday evening was prevented from doing even worse damage by the timely arrival and quick action of three fire departments.

Kelly-Kelton Fire Chief Wesley Pruitt said that his department along with the Jonesville and Bonham fire departments were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday evening in response to a structure fire at 601 Alman Street, Jonesville. When they arrived, Pruitt said firefighters could see flames coming through the roof at one of end of the building. He said firefighters immediately went into the house to contain and extinguish the blaze.

“When we got there the fire had gone through the roof,” Pruitt said Monday. “We sent firefighters in the front door to get a quick knockdown and contain it to the one room.”

Pruitt said that firefighters were able to contain fire, which he said was electrical in origin, to the bedroom it began in and limit the damage it did to the rest of the house.

“There was heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house, but we were were able to save 95 percent of the house,” Pruitt said. “The bedroom though is total loss. Everything in the room was destroyed.”

As for the residents, Pruitt said “everyone made it out safely.” He added that “no firefighters were injured” battling the blaze.

In addition to containing and putting out the fire, Pruitt said firefighters were also able to get personal belongings of the residents that they needed out of the home for them.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 9 p.m.

Red Cross Assistance

In a statement released Friday, the American Red Cross announced that its disaster-trained volunteers were assisting the family whose home was damaged by the fire. The press release states the Red Cross was helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Dangerous Weather

spring brings with it budding trees, blooming flowers, and refreshing showers. However, these spring showers can quickly turn into dangerous thunderstorms. Thunderstorms and lightning happen more often in the afternoon and evening, but can strike at any time of the day or night. Lightning kills more people every year than hurricanes. Tornadoes and high winds can damage homes, blow down trees and utility poles, causing widespread power outages and damage to homes.

for tips and to create a family emergency plan, download the Red Cross Emergency app at redcross.org/apps.

How To Help

Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Become A Volunteer

To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization – not a government agency – and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC.

Firefighters able to save 95% of house

