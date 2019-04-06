Union man killed in collision

JONESVILLE — A Union man was killed Thursday night when his moped collided with a pickup truck on SC 9 near the Bob Little Road.

L/Cpl Gary Miller of the SC Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred Thursday (April 4) at 9:26 p.m. on SC 9 approximately 3.2 miles east of the Town of Jonesville.

Miller said the accident occurred when a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup truck stopped facing north on Bob Little Road (SC 14) attempted to cross SC 9 and was struck by a 2018 Yon Moped that was traveling east on SC 9. He said the driver of the moped was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, was fatally injured, and ejected from the bike.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified by Miller as Richard D. West, 65, of Gaffney. He said that West was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and was not injured or entrapped.

Miller said the driver of the moped was a 46-year-old male from Union, but declined to identify him further, directing all inquiries about the victim’s identity to the Union County Coroner’s Office.

When contacted by The Union Times Friday morning, Union County Coroner William Holcombe said the deceased was William Thomas Keith, 46, 201 Vanderford Road, Union.

Holcombe said that an autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Keith’s body by the Newberry Pathology Group Friday afternoon.

Miller said that no charges have been filed in connection with the incident at this time. He said the accident remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.

