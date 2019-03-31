Guilty pleas heard March 18-21

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse the week of March 18-21:

— Lamarcos Terrelle Brannon, 31, 271 Meansville Road, Apartment C3, Union, to Leaving The Scene Of An Accident Involving Personal Injury, time served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 14 months and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to 3rd Offense Driving Under Suspension (Non-Driving Under The Influence), time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrent with current South Carolina Department of Corrections sentence.

— Carrie Elizabeth Butamante, 41, 620 Miller Town Road, Pauline, to Forgery Less Than $10,000, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Christopher Rashawn Jeter, 24, 175 Industrial Park Road #3H, Union, to Burglary Second-Degree (Non-Violent), 3 years suspended upon 3 years probation with credit for 7 days already served and to pay restitution and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Petit Larceny, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Eddie Brannon Jr., 36, 120 Excelsior Avenue, Union, to 3rd Offense Possession Of Cocaine, 3 years with credit for 12 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession Of Marijuana Less Than 1 Ounce, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 3rd Offense Possession Of Crack Cocaine, 3 years with credit for 12 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Lachandra Charmine Fleming, 40, 201 Lipsey Street, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Crack Cocaine, 3 years suspended upon 13 months to pay $20 in restitution and $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Ricky Andrew Smith, 63, 110 Richard Street, Apartment #A, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Crack Cocaine, 18 months suspended upon 12 month probation with credit for 7 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Jeremiah Antwon Sims, 30, 1208 West Main Street, #2B, Union, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession Of Marijuana Less Than 1 Ounce, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Unlawful Carrying Of A Pistol, 90 days and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of A Pistol With An Obliterated Serial Number, 24 months suspended upon 12 months with credit for 7 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— DeMarcus Darrielle Simuel, 34, McCormick Correctional, to Obstruction Of Justice, 3 years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentence to run concurrent with current South Carolina Department of Corrections sentence.

— Bryant Eugene Talley, 41, 116 Highland Drive, Union, to 2nd Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Crack Cocaine, 10 years with credit for 141 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; 2nd Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Crack Cocaine, 10 years with credit for 141 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Trafficking Cocaine 10-28 Grams, 10 years with credit for 141 days and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of Marijuana Less Than 1 Ounce, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Ronnie Mitchell Woodruff III, 21, 113 Dove Lane, Union, to Possession Of Cocaine, Youthful Offender Act not to exceed 2 years suspended upon 12 months probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Frederick Devon Barrett, 36, 105 Arthur Boulevard, Union, to Resisting Arrest, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Crack Cocaine, 2 years with credit for 195 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently with federal sentence currently serving.

— Brandon Taylor Blackburn, 33, 217 Bobo Street, Union, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon time served and three years probation with credit for 27 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court cost and to undergo Domestic Violence Intervention Program and Alcohol Abuse Treatment.

— Mark Kevin Ammons Jr., 25, 645 Bailey Road, Union, to Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 90 days suspended upon 45 days and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Calvin Gerard Mills, 32, 201 Williams Street, Union, to Forgery, 90 days with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession Of Ecstasy, 90 days with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Matthew Cole Grady, 26, 3915 Cross Keys Highway, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 54 months and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Delisha Rhodes Broome, 39, 505 Meansville Road, Union, to Breach Of Trust With Fradulent Intent, time served and to pay $125.75 in fines and court costs; to Lottery Fraud, 12 months suspended upon time served with credit for 97 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Breach Of Trust With Fraudulent Intent, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Timothy Drew Fowler, 29, 244 T Bishop Road, Union, Jonesville, to Petit Larceny, 20 days and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Yatonian Sherman Salter, 38, 914 North Church Street, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Crack Cocaine, 18 months with credit for 64 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Paige Marie Tadlock, 30, 634 Riley Road, Union, to Possession Of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense, 12 months with credit for 87 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Unlawful Possession Of A Prescription Drug, 12 months with credit for 87 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance 2nd Offense, 12 months with credit for 87 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Kayla Sue Hogan, 19, 204 3rd Avenue Road, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon 18 months probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, 1 year suspended upon 18 months probation and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Terry Lloyd Fisher, 65, 197 Pine Street, Buffalo, to Stalking With An Injunction Or Restraining Order In Effect, 5 years suspended upon 5 years probation with credit for 13 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to have no contact with the victim, to undergo mental health assessment, and to complete Domestic Violence Intervention Program.

— Dalton James Brown, 24, 513 Hemlock Drive, Boiling Springs, to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 6 months with credit for 123 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 6 months with credit for 123 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Obtaining Property By False Pretenses 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 6 months with credit for 123 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 6 months with credit for 123 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Obtaining Property By False Pretenses 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 6 months with credit for 123 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Obtaining Property By False Pretenses 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 6 months with credit for 123 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Joseph O’Neal Stephens, 25, 248 Meadow Woods Road, Union, to Burglary 2nd-Degree (Non-Violent), 48 months with credit for 13 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Petit Larceny Value $2,000 Or Less, time served and $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Chastity Nicole Davis, 38, 137 Polly Lane, Union, to Violation Of SC Education Lottery Act, 5 years suspended upon time served and 5 years probation with credit for 270 days already served and to pay $128.75 and to have no contact with KC Mart; to Breach Of Trust Value $10,000 Or More, 10 years suspended upon time served and 5 years probation with credit for 270 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jerome Davis, 57, 720 Lakeside Drive, Apartment B6, Union, to Habitual Traffic Offender, time served and to pay $103 in fines and court costs; to Habitual Traffic Offender, time served and to pay $103 in fines and court costs; to Habitual Traffic Offender, time served and to pay $103 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of Crack Cocaine, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Crack Cocaine, 24 months with credit for 96 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

