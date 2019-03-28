‘He has got China on its back’

Ralph Norman Ralph Norman

UNION — Despite the unrelenting — and continuing — opposition he has faced President Donald Trump is doing a great job at addressing the problems the United States of America is facing and has already made changes that are benefiting the country.

That was the message US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman brought to the Union Rotary Club during its it meeting on Tuesday, March 19, at Covenant Baptist Church. Norman said that while he has faced and continues to face unrelenting opposition from the Democratic Party; the activist groups that fund, support, and control it; and their media allies, Trump has made great strides in boosting the economy, rebuilding the US military, promoting energy independence, addressing the budget crisis, reshaping the judiciary, dealing with China and North Korea, and addressing the national emergency on America’s southern border. He said he supports the president in these efforts which he said are already having a positive impact on the country and will bring further benefits in the future.

Economy

Norman said that Trump “has unleashed business to thrive” with his policy of cutting taxes and reducing government regulations with the result that the economy is doing good with “2 3/4 percent growth.” While critics have claimed that the tax cuts only benefited the rich, Norman said that this is not true, that the tax cuts have been “across the board” with Americans at all levels benefiting, not only from the tax cuts themselves, but the job creation that has resulted from the growing economy he said Trump’s policies have created.

Energy

Another area that Trump’s policies have made an enormous difference according to Norman is energy independence. Norman said Trump’s pro-growth and pro-energy policies with their emphasis on domestic production of oil and natural gas is making America a net exporter of those fuels. He said this means that America is no longer dependant on oil from countries like Venezuela and Saudi Arabia.

Military

In the area of military preparedness, Norman said the policies implemented by Trump are a complete break with the eight years to prior to the beginning of his administration, a time during which he said the military “was held hostage” with its priorities not being properly funded. Under Trump, however, Norman said those priorities are receiving the needed funding with the result that the US military is being rebuilt to the benefit of the country which is safer. He said it has also been to the benefit of the men and women of the military who keep America safe who have finally gotten a much-needed pay increase.

“What he’s doing for the military is amazing,” Norman said.

China And North Korea

National security is the most important responsibility of the federal government and in the 21st century that means, among other things, dealing with the challenges posed by North Korea and it nuclear weapons program, and the even greater challenge posed by the global power of China.

Trump recently had his second summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, a summit that many of Trump’s critics claim was a failure because it produced no agreement on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

Norman, however, said this was not true, pointing out that the summit was in fact a triumph for Trump’s policies in dealing with North Korea, a triumph that left Kim stunned.

Referring to a briefing he and other members of Congress received from Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton, Norman said that Kim offered Trump a deal that would have involved opening up only one nuclear weapons research facility to American inspection while leaving the rest off limits. Norman said that Bolton reported that when Kim made this offer, Trump saw it for it what it was, got up and walked out on Kim. He said Bolton said this left Kim with a look of surprise and shock on his face as he realized Trump was not falling for a deal that was no deal at all.

Norman compared it to the Reykjavik Summit in the 1980s between Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev when Reagan refused Gorbachev’s nuclear arms deal as inimical to the security interests of America and the rest of the Free World. He pointed out that not long after that the Cold War came to an end with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union, something that he feels happened when it did because Reagan refused to accept a deal that, while looking good on paper, was anything but that in reality.

That, Norman said, is why Trump refused Kim’s deal, because while it might have gotten him some good publicity — as Reagan would have no doubt gotten if he’d accepted Gorbachev’s deal — it would have not have been good for American security and that of its allies in the region. So Norman said Trump got up and walked away like Reagan did.

While Norman didn’t come outright and say it, his words implied that, like Reagan before him, Trump understands that time is not on the side of North Korea anymore than it was on the side of the Soviet Union. He did, however, say that time is on Trump and America’s side in dealing with China and the challenge it poses to America, a challenge that is all the more greater than that of the Soviet Union’s because, when all is said and done, it is, at heart, economic in nature. That challenge is due to the fact that China, in the decades following the death of Mao Zedong, has become an economic powerhouse and has used that power to challenge America.

China’s transformation into a economic powerhouse, however, has been largely due to its untrammelled access to American markets it gained because of the free trade policies of previous presidential administrations. This untrammelled access came to an end when Trump took office and implemented a policy of economic nationalism that emphasizes the revitalization of America’s manufacturing sector and other sectors of the economy with the goal of rebuilding the country’s industrial base to provide good paying jobs and rising wages for American workers.

Norman said that Trump’s economic nationalist policies in general, and his imposition of tariffs on Chinese imports in particular, have been bearing fruit with the opening new factories and the re-openings of old ones in the country and have been an important factor in the ongoing growth of the economy. Beyond this, Norman said that Trump’s policies have hit China where it is weakest, it’s economy’s dependence on untrammelled access to American markets. Norman said that this has forced the Chinese to the negotiating table where they will have to accept a trade deal that Trump will negotiate that will benefit America, something he said that becomes all the more likely as time goes on.

“He has got China on its back,” Norman said. “He will negotiate a deal that will benefit us. Time is on Trump’s side.”

National security, however, is not just an issue overseas, but one that begins at the country’s borders where Norman said, contrary to Trump’s critics, there is a national emergency.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

