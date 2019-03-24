Electrical fire damages home

MONARCH — A family is receiving assistance after their home was damaged by an electrical fire Sunday morning.

Dr. John Flood, Chief of the Monarch Fire Department said that firefighters were dispatched at 3:34 a.m. Sunday to a residence at 143 Old English Road in reference to a structure fire.

When they arrived, Flood said firefighters found that the blaze was due to an electrical fire in the panel box between the bathroom and the bedroom. Flood said that firefighters were on the scene for a little less than an hour extinguishing the fire. He said that the fire caused an estimated $500 damage to the house, and that this was mostly smoke damage.

The Bonham and Philppi fire departments also responded to the scene.

Flood said no one was injured and that firefighters left the scene at 4:25 a.m.

Red Cross Assistance

In a statement released the morning after the fire, the American Red Cross announced that its disaster-trained volunteers were assisting the family whose home was damaged by the fire. The press release states that the Red Cross was helping two adults and two children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Monarch-Fire-Department.jpg

Family receiving assistance from the Red Cross

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

