Hunter’s camper destroyed by fire

SOUTHSIDE FIRE DISTRICT — A camper was destroyed Thursday afternoon by a fire that started in a malfunctioning refrigerator.

Southside Fire Department Public Information Officer Roger Bailey said that his department was dispatched to 647 Berry Farm Road at 12:19 p.m. Thursday in reference to a camper fire.

Bailey said that firefighters were on the scene less than hour extinguishing the blaze which started when the refrigerator in the camper shorted out and caught fire.

No one was injured in the blaze, but Bailey said the camper, a 2004 Wildcat, is a total loss with the damage estimated at $1,500.

Bailey said that the owner of the camper had been using it while turkey hunting.

Also responding to the fire were the Santuc Fire Department, Monarch Fire Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, and Rob Fraim of Union County Emergency Preparedness.

Bailey said that firefighters and other emergency personnel cleared the scene at 1:10 p.m.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

