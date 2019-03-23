Man charged with 2014 murder

Stevie Harris Stevie Harris

UNION — A Union man already in prison has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting that occurred nearly five years ago.

In a statement released Friday morning, the Union Public Safety Department announced that Stevie Laron Harris, 27, 215 Tate Avenue, Union, has been charged with Murder and Possession Of A Weapon During The Commission Of A Violent Crime.

The press release states that Harris, who is currently in the custody of the SC Department of Corrections on other charges, was charged Thursday in connection with the November 2014 shooting death of Carl Lee Palmer at 107B Codgell Plaza, Union.

According to the incident report, a Public Safety officer was dispatched on November 27, 2014 to 107B Cogdell Plaza, Union, in reference to a murder victim. Upon arrival, the report states the officer met with EMS personnel inside the apartment where a man later identified as Palmer was laying on the floor covered in blood and not moving. The report states the officer directed the EMS personnel to exit the apartment and contacted another officer to have the on-duty investigator sent to the scene. The second officer arrived on the scene and the first officer secured it with crime tape.

The report states the first officer noticed two bullet shells near the back door of the apartment, with one shell on the porch and the other near the sidewalk near the steps of the apartment. The second officer then photographed the shells.

The first officer then spoke with a resident of a nearby apartment who said that she was taking out the garbage when she noticed Palmer’s Meals on Wheels was still on his front porch. The woman said it was not normal for Palmer not to get his meal. She said that as she continued to walk toward the trash dumpster and then went to Palmer’s back door which she noticed was cracked open. The woman said she called to Palmer to get his attention and saw him laying on the floor with one arm on the bed. She said she noticed blood on the bed and that’s when she called the police.

The officer then spoke to another neighbor who said she was home around 8:30 p.m. reading her Bible and that between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. she heard the sound of a popping noise but didn’t think anything of it. She said that was all she heard and knew.

The report states the investigator then arrived on the scene, was advised of the situation by the first officer, and then took over the investigation.

Friday’s press release states that Harris’ arrest in connection with the case “is the result of a rigorous, conscientious and painstaking investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the Union Public Safety Department with guidance from the Union County Solicitor’s Office. The investigation is active and continuing.”

The press release further states that “it is suspected that other persons are connected with this crime. Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to contact Union Public Safety at 864-429-1713 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.”

Stevie Harris https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_harris-steven-0000010052-11-1-3.jpg Stevie Harris

More arrests possible; investigation continuing