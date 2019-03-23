Three charged with attacking police officer

Danny Holt Danny Holt Karen Holt Karen Holt Cody Ingle Cody Ingle

JONESVILLE — Three people are facing charges brought by SLED for allegedly assaulting an officer with the Jonesville Police Department earlier this week.

Jonesville Police Chief Carl Jennings said the incident began around 4:40 p.m. Monday when Officer Joey Good was at the Circle K Store at 400 South Main Street dealing with a loitering issue. Jennings said that while there, Good noticed that Cody Ingle, who he said had been placed on a no trespass notice for the property in July of 2018, was coming in to the store along with his grandmother, Karen Holt. He said at that point, Good kindly asked Ingle to leave the property.

Jennings said that Ingle agreed to do so, but that his grandmother immediately started using profane language toward Good. He said that Mrs. Holt made the statement “You need to trespass every (expletive deleted) person from this (expletive deleted) store.” Jennings said that Good then told Mrs. Holt that she was not going to talk to him in that manner and she could leave too. He said Ingle and Mrs. Holt then exited the store and went back to gas pumps where their car, which he said was a white Hyundai SUV, was and where Ingle’s grandfather, Danny Holt, was pumping gas.

Jennings said at this point, Mrs. Holt continued being loud and boisterous to the point that she was about to be charged with public disorderly conduct.

Jennings said that Good gave Ingle and his grandparents ample time to leave the property, but as Ingle had violated his no trespassing order he decided to put him under arrest. He said that Good went to arrest Ingle and had handcuffed one of Ingle’s wrists when Mr. Holt came around the vehicle and placed Good in a bear hug, pinning his arms down, trying to stop him from making the arrest. Jennings said Karen Holt then came around the vehicle and started hitting Good.

At this point, Jennings said Good was still holding on to the other part of the handcuffs he’d been trying to place on Ingle, when he felt a tugging around his gun. Jennings said Good let go of the handcuffs and fell to the ground. He said at this point Ingle jumped out of the truck and struck Good about the head while he was still on the ground, before fleeing toward Pacolet Street still wearing the handcuffs.

Jennings said that he arrived on the scene and found Good on his feet, complaining about his face, elbow, and chest beginning to hurt. He said that EMS was on the scene and took Good inside to examine him as he was complaining more about his chest pain. Jennings said he took Good’s gun and vest to secure them while he was being examined by the EMS. He said he then began assessing the situation and getting statements.

By this point, Jennings said Union County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jerry Cudd had arrived on the scene and suggested he get in touch with SLED to have them investigate the incident as a neutral agency since it involved an officer. Jennings said that Union County Sheriff David Taylor then arrived on the scene with more deputies and asked him if he wanted a tracking dog on the scene. He said he told Taylor yes and gave him the location that Ingle was last seen running and that Taylor and his deputies then saturated the area looking for him.

Jennings said that SLED arrived and began conducting its investigation, taking statements and reviewing video footage of the incident. He said that by the time the SLED agents were done, Ingle had been located and taken into custody by deputies. Jennings said Ingle was spotted in a red Honda Accord driven by his mother at the corner of Park Drive and Elford Grove Road. He said that Ingle’s mother had picked him up somewhere in that area.

When SLED completed gathering evidence, Jennings said the agents signed warrants for the arrest of Ingle, 25, 431 Pacolet Street, Jonesville and Karen, 62, and Danny Holt, 71, both of 429 Pacolet Street, Jonesville, for assault. In addition, Jennings said SLED also charged Ingle with resisting arrest. He said the only charge his department brought in connection with the case was against Ingle for violating the trespass order.

Jennings said Ingle and the Holts — who Jennings said had left the scene with the stated intention of going to Spartanburg Regional where they were subsequently picked up by law enforcement — were all taken to the Union County Detention Center and booked.

The Holts were subsequently released on bond while Ingle was still in custody at the detention center as of Friday morning.

Jennings said that Good suffered only minor injuries.

Incident investigated, charges brought by SLED