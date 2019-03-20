Woman charged with embezzling over $10,000

Gilliam Gilliam

UNION COUNTY — A former employee with a local water company has been arrested and charged with allegedly embezzling more than $10,000 in customer payments.

In a statement released Monday, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that Sara Whitmire Gilliam, 74, 2722 West Springs Highway, Buffalo, has been arrested and charged by his office with Breach Of Trust With Fraudulent Intent Value $10,000 Or More.

Taylor stated that a representative of the Meansville Riley Road Water Company filed a report with the Sheriff’s Office on February 19 of this year stating that funds were discovered missing that might go back for the past several years.

The press release states the case was investigated by Investigator Scott Coffer with the Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with SLED.

Taylor stated that after investigators reviewed video evidence and interviewed Meansville Riley Road Water Company employees Gilliam was arrested and charged with Breach Of Trust With Fraudulent Intent Value $10,000 Or More.

The warrant for Gilliam’s arrest states that “between January 2017 and September 2018,” Gilliam “did commit a breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at more than $10,000.” It states that “while employed by the Meansville Riley Road Water Company as the office and operations manager and entrusted to receive payments from customers and make the corresponding deposits, did take, steal and carry away the cash payments with intent to permanently deprive the water company of the fees collected from customers.”

Taylor said that no more arrests are expected in connection with the case. He added that, following her arrest Friday afternoon, Gilliam was booked and then released on bond.

At the time of her arrest, Taylor said that Gilliam was no longer employed with Meansville Riley Road Water Company, having retired in 2018.

