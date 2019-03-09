Guilty pleas heard Feb. 27

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge William McKinnon of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse on February 27:

— Thomas Harold Sailors Jr., 54, 329 Barnado Road, Union, to Forgery Less Than $10,000, 4 years with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Caleb William Keatley, 22, 323 South 5th Street, Lockhart, to Financial Transaction Card Theft, 33 days suspended upon 3 years probation with credit for 33 days already served and to pay restitution of $4,439.80 and $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Darrius Marquis Gray, 27, 106 Hampton Avenue, Union, to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 1 year with credit for 7 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs to 1st Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, 5 years with credit for 10 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of A Firearm By A Person Convicted Of A Violent Crime, 5 years with credit for 10 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Samuel Taquan Jeter, 23, 217 Gault Avenue, Union, to Malicious Injury To Personal Property Value $2,000 Or Less, 30 days with credit for 60 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Assault And Battery 3rd Degree, 30 days with credit for 60b days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon 90 days and 2 years probation with credit for 60 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and must complete Domestic Violence and Parenting classes and to have no contact with the victim; to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon 90 days and 2 years probation with credit for 60 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and must complete Domestic Violence and Parenting classes and to have no contact with the victim, sentences to run concurrently.

— Kenneth Wayne Peigler Jr., 52, 114 Cedar Street, Union, to Resisting Arrest, 1 year suspended upon 1 day and 18 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and must complete Sober Living American program and transfer to Spartanburg County; to Shoplifting (Enhanced), 4 years suspended upon 1 day and 18 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and must complete Sober Living American program and transfer to Spartanburg County, sentences to run concurrently.

