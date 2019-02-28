Two-county chase ends in arrest

Turner Turner

UNION COUNTY — A Union man is in jail following a multi-county chase in which he allegedly drove more than 100 mph into oncoming traffic on US 176, running other vehicles off the road, striking one of them and injuring its driver.

In a statement released this morning, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced the arrest of Christopher George Turner, 40, 347 Pineland Road, Union.

Taylor said that Turner was arrested after he lead Union County Sheriff’s deputies on a “multi-jurisdiction chase” that began when deputies tried to take Turner into custody Wednesday afternoon. He said deputies received a tip that Turner was sitting in a brown Honda Accord at a business in Jonesville and converged on the area to set up surveillance and make a positive identification. Once positive identification was made, Taylor said deputies pulled into the parking lot and surrounded the Accord.

In response to this, Taylor said Turner put his car into reverse and backed away while deputies gave chase. He said that Turner pulled on to SC 18 heading north.

“Deputies pursued Christopher Turner while alerting surrounding counties in the event Turner continued without stopping,” Taylor said. “The chase continued through Union County into Pacolet, back into Union where he got on Highway 176 and headed into Spartanburg County.”

Taylor said that during the chase, Turner attempted to wreck on-coming vehicles by running them off the road, disregarding stop signs and traffic control devices and at one point got in the wrong lane of on-coming traffic. Taylor said that deputies continued the chase, but at a safer distance to allow Turner the opportunity to stop, but he refused.

“Once Turner entered in to Spartanburg County, he drove his vehicle across the highway and proceeded north in the southbound lane of oncoming traffic, placing innocent lives in danger,” Taylor said.

As Turner continued, Taylor said he reached speeds of more than 100 mph, and when he got to a hill, he struck another vehicle head-on. Taylor said the driver of the other vehicle did not sustain life-threatening injuries, but did seek medical attention.

Taylor said Turner continued driving his much-damaged car until he finally pulled over, jumped out, and fled into the woods.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies along with their K-9 Unit and the Spartanburg County helicopter arrived to assist. After more than two hours of searching, however, the search was called off.

A short time later, however, Taylor said a call was made to 911 reporting that someone had seen a suspicious white male walking around the 300 block of Whitestone/Glendale Road matching the description of Turner. He said that Spartanburg County deputies were dispatched to the area and took Turner into custody without further incident.

Once Turner was in custody, Taylor said Union County Sheriff’s deputies returned to the scene, took custody of Turner, and transported him to the Union County. Taylor said that Turner was first taken to Union Medical Center, checked and cleared of any medical issues, and then transported to the Union County Jail. He said that Turner was then served with warrants for the following charges:

• Three counts of Unlawful Carrying Of A Pistol (General Sessions Bench Warrant)

• Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle (Arrest Warrant)

Taylor added that more charges will be filed against Turner.

Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in the pursuit of and search for Turner and Taylor praised them for their efforts and their working together with his office. Those agencies recognized and praised by Taylor for their assistance in capturing Turner are:

• Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, its K-9 Unit, and Aviation Unit

• Pacolet Police Department

• SC Highway Patrol

“This is a prime example of different jurisdictions working together to get riffraff like Turner off the streets,” Taylor said. “He intentionally and maliciously put innocent lives in danger while driving reckless, all because of choices he made. We will be pushing this case all the way through the court system seeking a justly conviction and the prison time he deserves.”

As of this afternoon, Turner was still in custody in the Union County Jail.

Turner https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_turner-christopher-0000005862-5-.jpg Turner

Suspect reached speeds of over 100 mph