Burglary suspect arrested in Newberry

UNION COUNTY — A Clinton man booked into the Union County Jail on Tuesday after being arrested in the Town of Whitmire earlier that morning following a car chase through the town Monday afternoon is facing charges in both Newberry and Union counties.

Donald Andrew Price II, 29, 900 Prather Circle, Clinton, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Violation Of Probation, Pettit Larceny Less Than $2,000, and Burglary 3rd Degree 1st Offense.

In addition to the Union County charges against him, Price is also facing forthcoming charges from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Newberry County

Price was taken into custody just after 7 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the Town of Whitmire by deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. He is one of three suspects in a vehicle chase that took place in Whitmire Monday afternoon. Price and the other two suspects allegedly fled from an officer with the Whitmire Police Department. They were being sought in connection with several burglaries and reportedly started throwing stolen items from their vehicle during the chase.

The suspects were operating a black Mitsubishi SUV. They fled to the area of Oxner Road and Highway 34 near I-26 in Newberry where the officers lost sight of the vehicle in a heavily wooded area.

Another of the suspects, Saleena Brooke Peek, 31, 2032 Eleanor Street, Newberry, was arrested Monday around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Oxner Road. She was charged by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office with trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are expected.

The third suspect has been identified as Charles Eugene Buckhannon II, 42, 329 Firefly Lane, Newberry. Buckhannon was the driver of the vehicle and warrants were being obtained for his arrest. Anyone with any information about the location of Buckhannon is asked to call 911 immediately.

While charges are expected to be filed against Price by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, less than three hours after he was arrested in Whitmire, Price was being booked into the Union County Jail on the charges filed against him by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Union County

The charges in Union County against Price stem from a break-in at an Eaves Road residence in the Whitmire area of Union County that occurred sometime between 8 a.m. October 11, 2018, and 9:38 p.m. October 13, 2018.

An incident report filed with the Union County Sheriff’s Office October 13 states that deputies were dispatched to the Eaves Road residence in reference to a break-in. Upon arrival, the report states deputies spoke with the victims who said that Price and Teddy Mull stole items from their house and broke into a camper behind it that was used as tool storage. One of the victims then walked the deputies around to the camper that had been broken into where, according to the report, they observed a door that appeared to have damage to it. The report states they also observed two places where the victim said there used to be a latch with a lock on it.

Deputies took picture of the dasdmaged door and then entered the camper where the report states the victim made a list of the items that were gone from within the camper. The victim stated that he was missing the following items:

• Harbor Freight MIG Welder

• DeWalt Screw Gun

• Ridged Drill

• 2 Come Alongs

• Timing Light

• 2 Electrical Meters

• Vehicle Diagnostics Reader

• Stanley Tool Set

The report states the victim then walked the deputies to the house where he said he was missing the following:

• 2 Porta Cable Hammer Drill And Drills

• 4 20V Batteries

• Ridged Drill Attachment Set

• DeWalt Cordless Screw Gun

• Head Lamp

• 3 Golden Rings

All together, the report states the stolen items had a combined value of $2,000.

The report states the victim said the incident took place on Thursday while he was down the road working on a house. It states the victim said the second victim was at home when Price and Mull came to their residence. Deputies then asked the second victim what had happened and the report states she said she had went outside for a while and that’s when she thought Price and Mull took the items from the house. She said that when she came back Price and Mull said the first victim had told them the clean up the yard and that’s when they went around to the camper. The second victim said she thought that is when Price and Mull broke into the camper and then left the residence with a female friend identified as Brandy Wade.

When asked by deputies why it took them so long to report the break-in, the report states the victims said they didn’t know the items were missing until a friend called and asked the first victim if he was missing a drill. He said that was when he began looking and discovered the items were missing.

The deputies then had the second victim write a statement about what happened and issued the first victim a victim’s form.

Deputies then went to the friend’s house to follow up on what the first victim had told them about her calling and asking about the drill. The woman told deputies that Price and Mull were brought to her home by Wade and asked her if she wanted to buy a drill and then presented her with the DeWalt Drill. The report states the woman said she bought the drill without knowing it was stolen, but then she noticed the victim’s initials on the battery and that’s when she called him to see if it was his.

At the request of the deputies the woman wrote a statement about how she received the drill. The deputies then took the drill back to its rightful owner.

Teddy Scott Mull, 36, 220 Eaves Road, Whitmire, and Brandy Wade Wilson, 40, 303 Walker Street, Union were also arrested and charged in connection with the break-in. Both are charged with Pettit Larceny and Burglary 3rd Degree 1st Offense.

Price, Mull, and Wilson were still in jail as of Wednesday.

Facing charges in both Newberry and Union counties

Staff Report

The Newberry Observer contributed to this story.

