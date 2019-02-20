Exploding generator damages house

Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 328 Beltline Road, Union, was damaged early Thursday morning by a fire that started when a generator on the front porch exploded. Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 328 Beltline Road, Union, was damaged early Thursday morning by a fire that started when a generator on the front porch exploded.

UNION — An exploding generator caused a fire that damaged a home on the Beltline Road early Thursday morning.

Southside Fire Department Public Information Officer Roger Bailey said that his department was dispatched at 1:14 a.m. Thursday to 328 Beltline Road in response to a house fire. Bailey said that the resident was filling up a generator on the front porch of the building when it exploded. He said the explosion caused a fire that went up the wall and into the attic of the building ultimately causing $20,000 worth of damage.

Bailey said the Southside Fire Department was on the scene until 2:50 a.m. and was assisted by the Monarch, Santuc, and City of Union fire departments. He said the Union County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene as did the Union County EMS. In addition, Bailey said the City of Union Utility Department was also called to the scene to turn off the power to the home.

Given that the fire was caused by generator that he said was being used to help heat the building, Bailey recommended that those considering using such machines should “be careful if you use an alternate source of heat. It may cost you more than you save, so be careful.”

Red Cross Assistance

In a statement released Thursday, the American Red Cross announced that its disaster-trained volunteers were assisting the family whose home was damaged by the fire. The press release states that the Red Cross is helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The press release also states that, “in the middle of winter, nothing feels better than a warm place to rest your feet. Unfortunately many supplemental heating appliances can be dangerous if not used correctly. Space heaters must be kept at least three feet away from anything that may burn and placed on a hard level, non-flammable surface. Remember kids and pets can easily get burned if they get too close. Make sure that the power cord is in good repair, that it is plugged directly into a wall outlet, and do not use an extension cord. Using a stove top or an oven is not an acceptable alternative heat source, it can easily turn tragic. If you used wood, coal, or gas in your home a carbon monoxide alarm is a mandatory safety device.“

Ensuing blaze causes $20,000 damage

