Man charged in fatal shooting

Owens Owens

PACOLET — A Jonesville man is behind bars after being arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Pacolet Thursday evening.

Robert Anthony Owens, 28, is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on the charge of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Owens is charged in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday night of 21-year-old Pacolet resident Antuwan Marquise Shippy.

The incident report filed by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office states that “throughout the course of the investigation the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office determined that Robert Anthony Owens was responsible for the death of Antuwan Marquise Shippy. The incident occurred near 650 Dogwood Circle, Pacolet, SC on February 7, 2019. On that date, Owens possessed a firearm and shot Antuwan Marquise Shippy. Mr. Shippy later succumbed to those injuries at Spartanburg Medical Center.”

While the shooting occurred in Pacolet and was investigated by the Pacolet Police Department and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Owens was taken into custody at a residence in Union County by deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

“On Thursday about 11:20 p.m., I got a call from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office about a shooting in Pacolet,” Union County Sheriff David Taylor said Monday morning. “They were asking for our assistance because they thought the suspect was in Union County.

“I called out our investigators and they got with Spartanburg County,” he said. “Investigator Russell Vinson later received information that a possible suspect was at 500 Oakland Road. When we found out that information they went to 500 Oakland Road.”

Taylor said that when deputies arrived at the residence they almost immediately found signs that Owens was there.

“When the deputies arrived they found the car hidden behind the residence,” Taylor said. “Major John Sherfield went to the door of the residence and asked for consent to search. They were given permission and they arrested Robert Anthony Owens. Deputies also recovered two guns which they took possession of as well as his cellphone.”

Though taken into custody by Union County Sheriff’s deputies, Taylor said that Owens was not booked into the Union County Jail, but instead transported to and turned over Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies who in turn transported him to the Spartanburg County Detention Center where he was charged in connection with the case.

At the time of his arrest, Taylor said that Owens gave his address as 257 James H. Young Road, Spartanburg, but according to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, Owens is a resident of 130 Dogwood Drive, Jonesville.

In a statement released about the incident and the ensuing investigation, Lt. Kevin Bobo, Public Information Officer for the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center, said that “the suspect’s name and his car description was given to us last night by a witness at the scene. Once Owens and his vehicle were located in Union County early this morning, Owens denied any involvement in the homicide, but another witness implicated him and also led us to the recovery of the weapon used in the homicide. The motive for that incident still remains unclear. My agency would like to thank the Pacolet Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.”

Owens was still in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon.

Owens https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Robert-Anthony-Owens.jpeg Owens

Of a Pacolet resident Thursday night