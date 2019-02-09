Man charged with soliciting sex with a minor

Barshaw Barshaw

UNION COUNTY — A Lockhart man was arrested this past week for allegedly soliciting sex with a 13-year-old in Connecticut.

In a statement released Friday, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that the Sheriff’s Office has charged Tyler James Barshaw, 20, 278 Lockhart Drive, Lockhart, with Criminal Solicitation Of A Minor.

Taylor said that on Monday (February 4) an investigator with his office had been contacted by an investigator with the Connecticut State Police about ongoing investigation into the sexual solicitation of a minor in Colchester, Connecticut. He said the Connecticut State Police was seeking his office’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Upon reviewing the evidence and other pertinent information concerning the case, Taylor said investigators were able to identify the suspect as Barshaw. Taylor said that on Wednesday (February 6), investigators met with and interviewed Barshaw. He said that after being advised of his Miranda Rights, Barshaw confessed to the investigators that he had inappropriate communication with the victim.

Taylor said that Barshaw was subsequently arrested and transported to the Union County Detention Center where he was formally charged with Criminal Solicitation Of A Minor.

At the time this press release was issued, Barshaw was still being held at the Detention Center.

Taylor expressed concern over the investigation and the evidence provided. He said this offers factual evidence that crimes such as this truly have no limitations.

“This innocent victim lives several hundred miles from here and Mr. Barshaw was still able to reach across the Internet and commit such an appalling crime,” Taylor said. “The connection between law enforcement is strong and binding and, through our willingness to assist the State Police in Connecticut, we were able to bring closure to this case and hopefully to the victim and her loved ones.”

The press release states that the victim is 13 years old.

Victim is a 13-year-old Connecticut resident