Man wanted for trafficking meth

UNION COUNTY — A Buffalo man is being sought by the Union County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.

In a statement released Friday, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that his office has issued a “Wanted Person Alert” for Tommy Mikel Willard, Jr.

Taylor said that on January 31, narcotics investigators with his office executed a search warrant on the property at 1404 Main Street in the Buffalo Community. He said that the serach was conducted on an out building at this location that had been converted into living quarters.

During the search, Taylor said that Willard, 44, a resident of that address, was detained by deputies and arrested at the scene for Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana. As deputies searched the property based on the warrant, Taylor said they seized the following items:

• 36.590 ounces or 1.3 kilograms of Methamphetamine

• 3.5 ounces of Marijuana

• a Taurus 9mm pistol

• a Taurus .38 caliber revolver

• a Ruger .22 caliber rifle with pistol grip

• $4,096 in U.S. currency

Taylor said that Willard was then transported to the Union County Jail and booked for Possession of Marijuana. He said that Willard later made bond.

After what he described as a complete and thorough investigation was finished, Taylor said deputies sought and obtained additional warrants against Willard. He said the three additional charges against Willard are:

• Trafficking Methamphetamine

• Possession With Intent To Distributed Marijuana Within 1/2 Mile Of A School

• Possession Of A Weapon During The Commission Of A Violent Crime (3 counts)

Before the warrants on these charges could be served, however, Taylor said Willard made bond. He said his office is searching for Willard and is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Taylor praised the work of the narcotics investigators with his office for getting the drugs confiscated during the search of Willard’s residence off the street. He added that his office will be seeking to have Willard charged in federal court.

“We are going to seek federal indictments on this case and remove a drug trafficker from our streets of Union County,” Taylor said.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Tommy Mikel Willard Jr. they are asked to call either Crimestoppers at 864-427-0800 or call 911.

Sheriff’s Office issues ‘Wanted Person Alert’