Lady Bantams sweep season opener

Photo courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team opened the 2019 season with victories over the Montreat Cavs in two home games. Photo courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team opened the 2019 season with victories over the Montreat Cavs in two home games.

UNION COUNTY — The USC Union Lady Bantams won both games against Montreat College on February 4 at their season opener at home.

The Cavs scored when Kelsey Nolasco tripled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. USC Union then answered when Emilee Price singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

USC Union pulled away for good with two runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth, Sarah Wrennall grounded out, scoring one run, and Dani Bradley singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. USC Union totaled eight hits in the game. Hannah Johnson and Audrey Pope each collected multiple hits for Union.

Summer Clinton was the winning pitcher for Union. She lasted six and a third innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out one. Kyleigh Collins threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Cailin Warner took the loss for the Cavs. She lasted four innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out four and walking one.

USC Union claimed their second win of the day a 14-5 victory. USC Union fired up the offense in the first inning, when Emilee Price tripled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs and pulled away for good with three runs in the second inning. In the second, Hannah Johnson singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, Audrey Pope tripled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, and Summer Clinton grounded out, scoring one run. Union tallied six runs in the fifth inning.

The offensive firepower for Union was led by DeAsia Fisher, Price, and Tomeshiona Jackson, all driving in runs in the frame. Johnson pitched Union to victory. She surrendered zero runs on three hits over three innings, striking out one and walking zero. Kiara Lee threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Clinton started the game for Union. She surrendered three runs on two hits over one inning, striking out two and walking zero.

Smith took the loss for the Montreat Cavs. She allowed 14 hits and 12 runs over four and a third innings.

Congratulations to USC Union’s Lady Bantams for a successful season opener!

Schedule

This is the schedule for Lady Bantams for the 2019 season.

• February 8 at Surry Community College at 2 p.m.

• February 8 at Surry Community College at 4 p.m.

• February 9 at Patrick Henry Community College at 12 p.m.

• February 9 at Patrick Henry Community College at 2 p.m.

• February 15 at Belmont Abbey College at 1 p.m.

• February 15 at Belmont Abbey College at 3 p.m.

• February 16 at Allen University at 12 p.m.

• February 16 at Allen University at 2 p.m.

• March 8 vs Richard Bland College at 12 p.m.

• March 8 vs Richard Bland College at 2 p.m.

• March 9 at USC Salkehatchie at 1 p.m.

• March 9 at USC Salkehatchie at 3 p.m.

• March 14 vs Allen University at 4 p.m.

• March 14 vs Allen University at 6 p.m.

• March 16 vs USC Salkehatchie at 1 p.m.

• March 16 vs USC Salkehatchie at 3 p.m.

• March 17 vs SMC at 1 p.m.

• March 17 vs SMC at 3 p.m.

• March 25 vs Pitt Community College at 4 p.m.

• March 25 vs Pitt Community College at 6 p.m.

• March 30 at Richard Bland College at 12 p.m.

• March 30 at Richard Bland College at 2 p.m.

• March 31 vs USC Sumter at 1 p.m.

• March 31 vs USC Sumter at 3 p.m.

• April 3 at St. Andrews College — TBA

• April 6 at Spartanburg Methodist at 1 p.m.

• April 6 at Spartanburg Methodist at 3 p.m.

• April 12 at Montreat College at 4 p.m.

• April 12 at Montreat College at 6 p.m.

• April 14 at USC Sumter at 1 p.m.

• April 14 at USC Sumter at 3 p.m.

• April 15 vs Belmont Abbey College at 3 p.m.

• April 15 vs Belmont Abbey College at 5 p.m.

April 25-27 — NJCAA Region X Tournament — Location: Spartanburg.

All home games will be played at City Park, the Home of the Lady Bantams.

