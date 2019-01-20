Guilty Pleas heard this week

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Stan Hall of York of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse this week.

— Joel Anthony Cameron, 60, 314 North Boyce Street, Union, to Theft Of A Controlled Substance, 90 days suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Theft Of A Controlled Substance, 90 days suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Labarius Barderkus Hill, 38, 138 Birch Street, Jonesville, to 1st Offense Possession Of A Controlled Substance, 18 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Damon Antonio Neal, 35, 426 Whitlock Lake Road, Jonesville, to 1s Offense Possession Of Crack Cocaine, 12 months with credit for 1 day served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Julie Diane Goode, 66, 219 South Church Street, #30, Union, to Shoplifting (Enhanced), time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, 12 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Assault And Battery 3rd Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Cocaine, 12 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Robert Lee Cudd, 47, 126 Pineview Lane, Union, to Possession Of Methamphetamine, 90 days suspended upon 6 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Robert Lee Gilliam, 71, 132 Sims Drive, Union, to Possession Of Crack Cocaine 3rd Offense, 2 years with credit for 3 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Cocaine 3rd Offense, 2 years with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Patricia Megan Cohen, 32, 124 Fant Lane, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance, 6 months with credit for 61 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Marijuana, 6 months with credit for 61 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 6 months with credit for 61 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Christopher Wayne Cline, 39, 200 Hart Street, Union, to Harassment 1st Degree With Restraining Order In Effect, 12 months with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.25 in fines and court costs and to have no contact with the victim and permanent restraining order in place.

— DeWayne D. Stevens, 47, 112A Chambers Avenue, Union, to Assault And Battery 2nd Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to have not contact with the victim.

— Christopher Antonio Brannon, 38, 111 Woodlawn Avenue, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Cocaine, 3 years suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 289 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 289 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, time served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Melissa Lee Hartsoe, 50, 160 Reedy Street, Roebuck, 4 years and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance, time served and to pay $283.25, sentences to run concurrently.

— Darneka Racquel Henderson, 30, 102C Tyger Court, Union, to Shoplifting (Enhanced), 90 days with credit for 6 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Marijuana, 90 days with credit for 6 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance, 90 days with credit for 6 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Antavius D’Argo Hill, 22, 138 Birch Street, Jonesville, to Leaving The Scene Of An Accident Involving Personal Injury, 90 days suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 4 days already served and to pay $540.75 in fines and court costs; to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 90 days suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 4 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Phillip Michael Kirby, 32, 2160 Quail Road, Camden, to 1st Offense Trafficking Methamphetamine 10-28 Grams, 3 years with credit for 158 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Jules Berkley Rice Jr., 34, 400 Scott Street, Union, to Stalking, 5 years suspended upon 18 months and 18 months probation with credit for 38 days already served and to pay $643.75 and to have no contact with the victim and permanent restraining order in place.

— James Colby Garner, 25, 440 Tinsley Road, Pacolet, to Possession Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 2 years suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 28 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— John Mark Turner, 41, 414B Street, Jonesville, to Driving Under Suspension 2nd Offense, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Burglary 3rd Degree, 5 years suspended upon time served and 5 years probation and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to make restitution and to have no contact with the victim; sentences to run concurrently.

— James Kevin Gault, 32, 241 Haas Street, Union, to Unlawful Use Of 911, 60 days with credit for 20 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Unlawful Use Of 911, 60 days with credit for 20 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance, 60 days with credit for 20 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Nicholas Kyle Smith, 29, 1830 Mudbridge Road, Jonesville, to Discharging A Firearm Into A Dwelling, 180 days suspended upon 12 months probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, time served and to $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Nicholas Jordan Rash, 26, 1353 Monarch Highway, Union, to Grand Larceny More Than $10,000, 18 months with credit for 141 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Shane Gregory Wilkie, 23, 365 Wilkie Road, Gaffney, to Possession Of Crack Cocaine 2nd Offense, 5 years with credit for 224 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, 8 years with credit for 224 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Burglary 2nd-Degree (Non-Violent), 8 years with credit for 224 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Petit Larceny 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 8 years with credit for 224 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jonathan Adam Sarratt, 32, 102 Shalimar Drive, Gaffney, to Petit Larceny 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 10 years with credit for 341 days already served and $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Marijuana 2nd Offense, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 10 years with credit for 341 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Trafficking Methamphetamine 28-100 Grams 1st Offense, 10 years with credit for 341 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Burglary 2nd Degree (Non-Violent), 10 years with credit for 341 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Boris Lamont Smith, 35, 178 Summer Valley Road, Buffalo, to Possession Of A Pistol By A Person Convicted Of A Violent Felony, 12 months with credit for 63 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Mindy Leigh Pruitt, 26, 136 Rainbow Lane, Jonesville, to Shoplifting (Enhanced), 60 days with credit for 12 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Roger Dale McAbee, 49, 1328 Peach Orchard Road, Union, to 1st Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, 24 months with credit for 147 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Amanda Ray Hice, 33, 2430 Union Highway, Gaffney, to Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 90 days suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Caleb Hendrix Roberts, 32, to Resisting Arrest, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 2 years with credit for 353 days already served and to pay $103 in fines and court costs; to Breaking Into A Motor Vehicle, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Grand Larceny Value More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 10 years suspended upon 5 years and 3 years probation with credit for 353 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to make restitution; to Resisting Arrest, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— James Frank Fincher, 65, 257 Naturewoods Road, McConnells, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 90 days with credit for 28 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Melissa Kay McCuthcheon, 33, 405 Blassingame Street, Union, to Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance, 90 days with credit for 14 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), 90 days with credit for 14 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Edwin Sentrelle Kershaw, 26, 144 Peacewood Drive, Union, to Shoplifting (Enhanced), 24 months with credit for 38 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Heather Lee Johnson, 32, 111 Wedgewood Court, Union, to Attempting To Distribute Property By False Pretense Less Than $2,000 (3rd Property Offense), time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— John Anthony Stafford, 30, 126 Sardis Road, Union, to 2nd Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 18 months with credit for 37 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Petit Larceny Less Than $2,000 (3rd Property Offense), 18 months with credit for 37 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting Less Than $2,000 (3rd Property Offense), time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Major Ray Hamby, 59, 175 Pine Street, Buffalo, to Assault And Battery 2nd Degree, 18 months suspended upon time served and 12 months probation with credit for 145 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Tavaris Raequan Jeter, 23, 303 Blassingame Street, Union, to Petit Larceny (Enhanced), time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Christopher Robert Williams, 45, 4422 Lockhart Highway, Union, to 2nd Offense Possession Of Marijuana Less Than 1 Ounce, time served and pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of A Pistol With An Obliterated Serial Number, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Trafficking Methamphetamine 10-28 Grams, 5 years with credit for 406 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Kendale Shaquan Smith, 18, 119 Chambers Avenue, Union, to Resisting Arrest, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Harold Shannon Lee Jr., 24, 219 Haas Street, Union, to Possession Of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense, 9 months with credit for 88 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Michael Debryan Norman, 30, 108 Brockman Heights, Union, to Forgery (Enhanced), time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to pay $61.50 in restitution.

— Chris Eugene Wix, 52, 108 River View Road, Jonesville, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon 12 months with credit for 7 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to pay restitution and must successfully complete Union County Domestic Violence Intervention Program.

— Jeremy Blake O’Shields, 31, 280 Haney Cemetery Road, Union, to Aggravated Breach Of Peace, 12 months suspended upon 90 days and 12 months probation with credit for 37 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, 90 days with credit for 37 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Ernest Edward Aaaron Kent Kirby, 30, 204 Third Avenue, Union, to 2nd Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 4 years with credit for 210 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Joseph Michael Garza, 38, 427 Bentlytown Road, Spartanburg, to 2nd Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 5 years with credit for 176 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Johnny M.G. Sherlock, 34, 104 Cricket Court, North Augusta, to Obtaining By False Pretense, 3 years suspended upon 3 years probation with credit for 25 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to pay restitution.

— Mitchell Constandza Feaster, 38, 2632 Long Beach Avenue, Kissimee, Florida, to Grand Larceny (Automobile), 12 months with credit for 123 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Nathaniel Ronald Walker, Jr., 32, 102 Marcelus Street, Union, to Resisting Arrest, 1 year suspended upon 3 years probation with credit for 6 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon 3 years probation with credit for 6 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession Of Marijuana Less Than 1 Ounce, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession Of Marijuana Less Than 1 Ounce, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

