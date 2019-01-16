Victim of ‘computer hacking invasion’

UNION COUNTY — When it comes to crime in Union County the future is now.

During the Union County Sheriff’s Office Awards Day program last Wednesday, Sheriff David Taylor reported that in most categories crime in Union County in 2018 was down from 2017. Taylor reported that burglaries in the county went from 192 in 2017 to 103 in 2018. He attributed the decline in burglaries in the county to the increased presence and visibility of his office and its success in solving burglaries and arresting their perpetrators. As long at this continues to be the case, Taylor said he feels the county will see fewer burglaries in the years ahead.

Taylor, however, offered an ominous caveat to this good news by expressing his belief that, in order to reduce their chances of being arrested, criminals that in the past would have committed burglaries will move on to other types of crimes. He said he believes that in the future there will be more white collar crime such as identity theft than burglaries because criminals will find it easier and safer to commit those crimes than to attempt burglaries.

It’s happening now.

An incident report filed with the Sheriff’s Office by a reserve deputy states that on Thursday, January 10, he spoke with a woman in Buffalo who said that she’d ordered a vehicle part on amazon.com and after it was delivered she found out she’d ordered the wrong part. The woman said that on Tuesday, January 8, she tried to contact Amazon customer service by searching for the phone number using Google. She said she called the number provided by the search engine, 786-872-8293, and the person who answered pretended to be a customer service representative.

The report states the woman said that after she followed the man’s instructions he was able to gain remote access to her computer and her Amazon account. She said the man then began buying gift cards using her account. When she realized what was happening, the woman said she shut down and unplugged her computer, but by the time the computer was shut off the man had been able to steal $175.

The report states the victim said she took her computer to Pro Help Computer Services where the remote access software was removed and the staff assisted her in getting all of her vulnerable passwords changed. It states it cost the victim $50 to get her computer restored.

The report states the victim suffered a total loss of $225 due to the fraud.

The victim provided the reserve deputy with a copy of the invoice from Pro Help Computer Services which the reservist copied as evidence.

The reserve deputy provided the victim with a victim’s form and sent the case to the Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

Taylor said this morning (Saturday) that the incident is a sign of the growing reality of the types of computer crime that are already occurring and will likely worsen in the years ahead.

“We’re already seeing it now,” Taylor said. “There was a lady from Simpsonville, I think she’s in assisted living, and her identity for her credit card was used in Walmart in Union.

“Paying bills and ordering stuff online is not as safe as people think it is,” he said. “Also, these security checks where they call the owner and tell them they’ve found a virus on their computer and need their personal information to sweep it. That’s how they take control of their computers.”

Taylor said that if you receive such a phone call “do not fall for it. Physically take your computer to an expert and have them check it.”

In the case of the victim in Buffalo, Taylor said her mistake was going online to find that number. He said that “you must make sure you are on a legitimate website, because these hackers can create a website that looks like the real thing, but it’s a trap to give them access to your computer.”

Taylor said that anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of such a crime or receives a suspicious call about their computer should contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

