Crime ‘down tremendously’ in 2018

Union County Sheriff David Taylor addresses the annual Sheriff's Office Awards Ceremony at the Union County Fairgrounds Wednesday morning. During his address, Taylor reported that overall crime was down in Union County in 2018 from 2017.

UNION COUNTY — Crime in Union County in 2018 was “down tremendously overall” from 2017 according to Union County Sheriff David Taylor.

In both his report to Union County Council Tuesday evening and his address to the Sheriff’s Office’s Awards Ceremony Wednesday morning, Taylor said that in most categories of crime there were fewer crimes committed in Union County in 2018 than in 2017.

“Burglaries were way down, larcenies were way down, our calls were way down,” Taylor said.”This is the first we’ve seen a considerable drop like this. “

Taylor attributed the drop to the efforts of his office to crack down on crime which he said is sending a message to criminals about committing crimes in Union County.

“Word got out that if you break the law in Union County you are going to jail,” Taylor said.

These are the statistics Taylor presented for 2018 in comparison with 2017, comparisons that show that, in most areas, criminal activity declined in the county from 2017 to 2018.

Investigations

In 2018, there were a total of 730 cases assigned to the Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office compared to 85 in 2017. Of the 2018 cases 688 were cleared versus 773 in 2017. Only 42 cases remain open from 2018 compared to 81 from 2017. The Investigations Division had a total clearance rate of 94.25 percent in 2018 versus 90.52 percent in 2017.

Civil Papers And Warrants

A total of 3,520 civil papers were served by the Sheriff’s Office in 2018. This was a slight increase over the 3,468 served in 2017.

The Sheriff’s Office served a total of 1,646 arrest warrants in 2018 versus 1,926 served in 2017.

Cases

Cases received by the Sheriff’s Office declined from 3,148 in 2017 to 2,555 in 2018.

Burglaries And Larcenies

In 2017 there were 192 burglaries, but only 103 in 2018.

Larcenies declined from 307 in 2019 to 262 in 2018.

In talking about burglaries and larcenies, Taylor said that he believes in the years ahead there will be more white collar crime such as identity theft than burglaries because criminals will find it easier and safer to commit those crimes than to attempt burglaries. He said the decline in burglaries in the county is, again, due to the increased presence and visibility of his office and its success in solving burglaries and arresting their perpetrators. Taylor said he believes that as long at this continues the county will see fewer burglaries in the years ahead.

Mental Transports

Mental transports by the Sheriff’s Office declined from 104 in 2017 to 84 in 2018.

False Alarms

False alarm calls, however, were up from 429 in 2017 to 630 in 2018, something Taylor said will have to be addressed through better education of the public about what is and what is not an emergency.

Crime Stopper

The Crime Stopper program gives the public the opportunity to anonymously provide law enforcement with information about crime in Union County and receive a reward if the information they provides leads to arrests.

While the decline in crime between 2017 and 2018 resulted in a decline in the number of tips received through Crime Stoppers, the program nevertheless continued to play an important role in crime fighting efforts.

The total number of tips received by the program was declined from 192 in 2017 to 97 in 2018 and the number of arrests declined from 40 to 19. Those tips, however, resulted in 15 fugitives being apprehended and 24 cases cleared in 2018. In addition to the charges stemming from the tips themselves, an additional 27 charges were placed against those arrested due to the tips.

A total of $1,100 worth of stolen property was recovered in 2018 as a result of Crime Stoppers tips, up from $500 in 2017.

The amount of reward checks paid out in 2018 totaled $1,450, down from $2,645 paid in 2017. There were, however, a total of 13 reward checks not claimed in 2018.

SRT

The Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team (SRT) was called out seven times in 2018, down from 14 in 2017.

During 2018, the SRT also conducted six “Active Shooter Training” classes for different industries in Union County.

In presenting these statistics, Taylor said that Active Shoot Training classes at different industries is a sign that people are worried about the possibility of an active shooter situation and want to be prepared for it.

Non-Ferrous Metal Permits

Taylor said that during 2018, his office issued a total of 523 Non-Ferrous Metal Permits. These permits must be obtained in order for someone to transport or sell any amount of non-ferrous metal.

While his office issues these permits, Taylor saidit receives no revenue from them. He said this another example of the state requing local agencies to perform a task without providing them any funding to do so or allowing them to obtain funding from it. Taylor urged the public to contact the state legislature and protest this and call for it to be changed.

Bloodhound/K9

In 2018, there were 35 and deployments and 17 captures by the Sheriff’s Office’s Bloodhound Unit.

The K/9 Unit had 51 deployments and 28 arrests. Those arrests resulted in the following:

• 8 marijuana charges made with 9.6 grams of the substance seized.

• 15 methamphetamine charges made with 153.1 grams of the substance seized.

• 2 cocaine charges made with 1.0 gram of the substance seized.

• 1 heroin charge made with 2.0 grams of the substance seized.

• 2 controlled substance charges made with 9 dosages seized.

• $342 in cash seized.

Narcotics

The Narcotics Division of the Sheriff’s Office reported the following for 2018:

• $35,730 in currency seized, an increase from $29,535 in 2017.

• 5 vehicles seized both years.

• 9 firearms seized versus 15 the previous year.

• 1 methamphetamine lab discovered versus 4 the previous year.

• 447 dosage units of prescription medication seized versus 3,088 the previous year.

• 39 marijuana plants seized versus 20 in 2017.

• 5,752 grams of marijuana seized versus 4,462 grams seized in 2017.

• 84 containers of alcohol — liquor seized versus 7 in 2017.

• 9 firearms recovered versus 5 in 2017.

• 4 dosage units of THC products seized.

• 13 grams of crack cocaine seized versus 95.

• 9 grams of heroin seized versus 3.

• 29 grams of cocaine seized versus 9.

• 252 grams of methamphetamine seized versus 860.

• $17,900 in stolen property recovered.

• 75 Ecstasy pill seized versus 1,079.

• 176 grams of imitation methamphetamine seized versus 36.

• 5 stolen vehicles recovered versus 3.

The Narcotics Division arrested a total of 307 individuals on 561 charges in 2018 versus 412 individuals arrested on 762 charges in 2017.

Reserve Deputies

In 2018, the Reserve Deputies of the Union County Sheriff’s Office put in 1,375.45 hours versus 1,601.35 hours in 2017.

911 Dispatch Center

In 2018, the 911 received the following number of calls for service:

• Union County Sheriff’s Office — 16,441 versus 18,344 in 2017.

• Union Public Safety Department — 10,608 versus 11,605 in 2017.

• Jonesville Police Department — 897 versus 1,173 in 2017.

• Union County EMS — 4,848 versus 5,122 in 2017.

• Fire Departments — 1,606 versus 1,565 in 2017.

• Union County Rescue Squad — 786 versus 855 in 2017.

• Union County Emergency Management — 15 versus 24 in 2017.

• Union County Animal Control — 1,236 versus 647 in 2017.

• Union County Litter Control — 89 versus 418 in 2017.

• SC Department of Natural Resources — 37 versus 41 in 2017.

• SC Highway Patrol — 1,018 versus 1,017 in 2017.

Calls for service received by 911 in 2018 totaled 37,581 versus 40,811 in 2017.

For 2018, the Sheriff’s Office — 911 Center answered 48,477 calls over the center’s non-emergency administrative lines and 24,914 emergency 911 calls for a total 73,392 calls received.

Emergency Management

The Emergency Management Division was awarded $57,346 from LEMPG and $3,000 from Duke and with those funds was able to complete its backup 911 center in the City of Union Municipal Building as well as a new switch for the EOC.

During 2018, Emergency Management ran 15 CAD calls and dealt with four cases — three birds and one human — of West Nile Virus.

Upstate Gang Task Force

Taylor reported that in 2018, the Upstate Gang Task Force which includes personnel from Union County had the following accomplishments:

• 45 arrests

• 42 drug seizures

• 31 indictments

• 35 sentencings

• 37 weapons seized

• More than $1.5 million seized.

The Task Force seized a total of 5 kilograms of cocaine, 5 kilograms of heroin, 5 pounds of marijuana, and 22 guns. It also obtained 22 federal indictments.

In Union County, Taylor said the Task Force’s major case involved Cornelius Crawford who was sentenced to 30 years in prison and a $2 million fine.

House Arrest

In 2018, a total of 20 people were sentences to house arrest. The program generated $14,863 in revenue of which $9,720.62 was paid to Attenti, the company that provides the ankle monitors those under house arrest must wear. The balance, $5,142.36, went to the Sheriff’s Office.

Fewer crimes committed than in 2017

