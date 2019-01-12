Propane tank explosion causes fire

UNION — The quick response by the Southside Fire Department prevented the residents of a trailer on Hill Top View from losing their home to a fire caused by an exploding propane tank.

Southside Fire Department Public Information Officer Roger Bailey said that his department was dispatched Monday at 4:56 p.m. to 197 Hill Top in response the exploding propane tank and the fire it had caused. Bailey said Southside firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and set to work extinguishing the blaze. He said it was their timely arrival that enabled firefighters to limit the damage done to the trailer by the explosion and the fire.

“Speed played a big role in us saving the trailer,” Bailey said. “All that was lost was the grill and a portion of the front porch.”

As for the cause of the explosion, Bailey said firefighters were unable to determine one. He said the residents told firefighters that they had been cleaning the grill the tank was attached to. They then went inside the trailer to watch TV and it was shortly after that the tank exploded.

Bailey said damage to the trailer was estimated at $1,000.

The Union County EMS was also dispatched to the scene, but Bailey said no one was injured by the explosion of the blaze.

Firefighters departed the scene at 5:18 p.m.

