SLED investigating fatal shooting

UNION COUNTY — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the fatal shooting Friday night of an 81-year-old man by deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement released this morning, Union County Sheriff David Taylor said that on Friday, January 2019 at approximately 9:45 p.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to 119 Baber Street in Union County in reference to a man with a gun who had just discharged it into the air. He said that the individual that had the firearm and was discharging it was described as being Mr. Harold Thompson, 81, 119 Baber Street.

Upon arrival, Taylor said deputies spoke with the 911 caller and who indicated that, while allowing the family dog to go outside to use the bathroom, Thompson became upset when the dog started barking at him. Taylor said the caller explained that while attempting to get the dog back in, Thompson began arguing and cursing. He said the caller stated Thompson then produced a firearm and shot it up towards the road. The caller became scared and retreated back to the home.

Deputies attempted to speak with Thompson at his home, but Taylor said they were unable to make contact with him due to him not coming to the door. Taylor said deputies repeatedly knocked on the front and side doors, called his home and a family member to try to make contact with Thompson. He said that all these efforts were unsuccessful.

After several failed attempts to get Thompson to the door and the fact that several neighbors reported him being outside with a firearm and discharging it, Taylor said the decision was made to obtain a Probate Court Detention Order (Evaluation Order) on Thompson. When deputies arrived with the order, Taylor said the decision was made to send the Union County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) in.

After entry was made, Taylor said orders were repeated for Thompson and anyone else present in the home to present themselves with their hands up in the air and in plain sight. After several orders, Taylor said the only occupant of the home, Thompson, came out of a back bedroom carrying the firearm while walking down the hallway. Taylor said deputies acknowledged Thompson had a firearm and that he was pointing it in their direction. He said deputies continued giving orders for Thompson to lower the firearm to no avail. Taylor said Thompson continued walking towards the deputies who were in the kitchen and, once in the kitchen, discharged the firearm in the immediate direction of several deputies. He said this resulted in deputies returning fire, striking and fatally wounding Thompson.

Taylor said that the Union County EMS was then called to scene.

As is customary when there is a law enforcement personnel-involved shooting like this, Taylor said that SLED has been called in to take over the investigation of the incident. He said that the deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation by SLED.

Taylor added that no deputies were injured during this incident

