Mother accused of slashing daughter’s face

Jeter Jeter

UNION — The last day of 2018 saw a Union woman arrested for allegedly slashing her teenage daughter in the face and neck with a broken wine glass during a fight three days earlier.

Shanda Renae Jeter, 41, 113 Mark Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with assault and battery first-degree.

The incident report states that on Friday, December 28, 2018, deputies responded to a complaint made by a concerned citizen about an argument that could be heard going on at Jeter’s residence. When deputies arrived on the scene, the report states they could hear yelling coming from inside the building.

Deputies then made contact with the victim who the report states had several deep lacerations to her face and neck. The report states the victim told deputies that she and her mother, Jeter, were arguing when Jeter splashed a glass of wine in her face and came at her. The victim stated she could not see because of the wine in her face so she swung at Jeter and hit her.

The report states the victim said that it was at this point that Jeter came at her and they started wrestling with each other. It states the victim said it was during this time that Jeter took the wine glass she still had in her hand and smashed it into her face causing the lacerations.

Deputies then spoke to Jeter who the report states gave the same account of the incident.

EMS was then called to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital where she received stitches in her face and neck. It states the victim gave a written statement and said she wanted to press charges. The victim was then issued a victims form.

The report states deputies would speak to the magistrate and seek a warrant for Jeter for assault and battery first-degree.

Jeter was booked into the Union County Jail Monday, December 31, 2018.

Jeter https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Shanda-Renae-Jeter.jpg Jeter

With a broken wine glass during a fight