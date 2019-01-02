2018: Change and continuation

Photo courtesy of Doug Gilliam Doug Gilliam was elected to the SC House of Representatives District 42 seat in 2018. Gilliam was one of three candidates to seek the Republican nomination for the District 42 seat. No Democrats filed to run for the seat and so Gillliam, after winning the Republican nomination, ran unopposed for the seat in the November general election. The 2018 election was the first time since the early days of Reconstruction that no Democrat ran for the state legislature from Union County. Gilliam, pictured here with his wife Pam (right) and daughter Hannah (center), is a retired combat veteran of the US Army and, at the time he announced his candidacy, was JROTC Senior Army Instructor at Union County High School. Photo courtesy of Doug Gilliam Doug Gilliam was elected to the SC House of Representatives District 42 seat in 2018. Gilliam was one of three candidates to seek the Republican nomination for the District 42 seat. No Democrats filed to run for the seat and so Gillliam, after winning the Republican nomination, ran unopposed for the seat in the November general election. The 2018 election was the first time since the early days of Reconstruction that no Democrat ran for the state legislature from Union County. Gilliam, pictured here with his wife Pam (right) and daughter Hannah (center), is a retired combat veteran of the US Army and, at the time he announced his candidacy, was JROTC Senior Army Instructor at Union County High School. Charles Warner | The Union Times Polls had only just opened at Jonesville Box 2 in the Jonesville Fire Station on Election Day 2018, but the voting machines were all in use as voters cast their ballots in the midterm elections. In Union County the ballot included races for statewide office including governor, a referendum on amending the state constitution, the county’s seat in the state legislatiure, county offices, municipal and other local offices. A total of 9,045 or 55.32 percent of the county’s 16,347 registered voters cast ballots in the November general election. Charles Warner | The Union Times Polls had only just opened at Jonesville Box 2 in the Jonesville Fire Station on Election Day 2018, but the voting machines were all in use as voters cast their ballots in the midterm elections. In Union County the ballot included races for statewide office including governor, a referendum on amending the state constitution, the county’s seat in the state legislatiure, county offices, municipal and other local offices. A total of 9,045 or 55.32 percent of the county’s 16,347 registered voters cast ballots in the November general election. Photo by Tyler Shugart SC Attorney General Alan Wilson is more than happy to smile for the camera, but baby Nora Giles doesn’t appear to be as happy about getting her picture taken. The two got their picture taken together when Wilson visited Midway BBQ in May 2018 to meet local residents as part of his campaign to win a third term as attorney general. Wilson went on to be reelected and carried Union County with more than 58 percent of the vote. Photo by Tyler Shugart SC Attorney General Alan Wilson is more than happy to smile for the camera, but baby Nora Giles doesn’t appear to be as happy about getting her picture taken. The two got their picture taken together when Wilson visited Midway BBQ in May 2018 to meet local residents as part of his campaign to win a third term as attorney general. Wilson went on to be reelected and carried Union County with more than 58 percent of the vote.

UNION COUNTY — In political terms 2018 in Union County was a year of change and continuation with the Democratic Party remaining dominant at the local level but the Republican Party continuing to carry the county at the state and federal levels.

For more than a century following the end of Reconstruction, elections in Union County and, indeed, the rest of the South, were pretty much decided in the Democratic primary. This was the era of the “Solid South,” when the states that were once part of the Confederate States of America, were, with rare, partial, and brief exceptions, solid in their support of the Democratic Party.

Beginning in the 1950s, however, the Republican Party, first at the national level, began to be competitive in the South. That competitiveness has grown since that time, with Republicans making serious inroads in the South, becoming not only competitive with the Democrats, but even in some areas the dominant political party, especially at the national, federal, and state levels while, with some exceptions, the Democrats have retained their traditional dominance at the local level.

This has been the case in Union County where, with the exception of the local level where the Democrats continue to hold most offices, the Republican Party has become the dominant party.

With one notable exception, the results of the 2018 midterm elections continued this pattern of Democratic dominance at the local level and Republican dominance at the state and federal levels.

Statewide Races

In 2018, voters in Union County and the rest of South Carolina went to the polls to elect the state’s Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, Comptroller General, State Superintendent of Education, and Commissioner of Agriculture. The Republican candidates — all of them incumbents, one of whom was unopposed for reelection — won and they each carried Union County by landslide margins.

Fifth District

The only federal race on the ballot in Union County was for the US House of Representatives Fifth District seat and incumbent Republican Ralph Norman won reelection. In Union County, Norman received just under 59 percent of the vote.

Local Races

At the local level, however, the Democratic Party remained dominant and, in a continuance of the practice of the Solid South era, most of the contested races were decided in the Democratic primary in June.

Unopposed in both the primary and the general election were incumbent Democrats Frank Hart (Union County Supervisor), William E. Holcombe (Union County Coroner), Brad Valentine (Union County Auditor), and Ben Ivey (Union County Council District 4).

Democrats Debbie Edwards Robinson (Union County Treasurer) and Trace Farr Campbell (Union County Council District 1) faced opposition in the Democratic primary but were unopposed in the November general election.

Also on the ballot was Union County Probate Judge William All III, one of only two Republicans currently holding county office. All was unopposed for reelection, both in the June GOP primary and in the November general election.

District 42

The biggest surprise and the biggest change in 2018 was in the race for the SC House District 42 seat. Except for an eight-year period in the 1990s, Union County has been represented in the SC House of Representatives by Democrats since 1872, the party’s hold on the seat largely uncontested by the GOP during that time and, until very recently, the election for that seat was usually decided in the Democratic primary.

This tradition was turned on its head in 2018 when, for the first time since the early days of the Reconstruction Era, the Democratic Party did not field a candidate for the for the State House of Representatives in Union County.

The District 42 seat became open when Democratic Rep. Mike Anthony announced in February that he would not seek a ninth term in office.

In the aftermath of Anthony’s announcement, Doug Gilliam, Phillip Russell, and Brooks Carwile filed to run for the District 42 seat, all running as Republicans.

No Democrats filed to run for the seat, something that hadn’t happened in Union County since the first elections held during Reconstruction when local Democrats boycotted the elections allowing local Republicans to elect an all-Republican legislative delegation.

Gilliam won the Republican primary in June and went on to run opposed in the November general election, receiving more than 98 percent of the vote in Union County.

With Gilliam’s election to the House 42 seat, the Union County Legislative Delegation of which he will serve as chairman, is an all-Republican one.

District 42 is composed of Union County and part of Laurens County. Gilliam’s election means that District 42 will continue to be represented by a resident of Union County.

Nonpartisan Races

The November ballot also included nonpartisan races for five seats on the Union County Board of School Trustees, three on Union City Council, two on the Carlisle Town Council, and seats on fire boards and other local governing bodies.

School Board

In the School Board races incumbents Mike Massey (District 3) and Gene “Doc” Lipsey (District 4) were unopposed while fellow incumbents Wanda All (District 8), and Jane R. Wilkes (District 9) faced opposition but were reelected. In the District 5 race, however, incumbent Jane H. Hammett was defeated for reelection by Mike “Brokearm” Cohen.

Union City Council

Of the three incumbents seeking reelection to their seats on Union City Council, only one, District 5 Council Member Pamela Garner Sloss, had opposition, but she easily won another term on council. Councilmen Tommy L. Anthony (District 1) and Robert Early Garner (District 2), were unopposed for reelection.

Carlisle Town Council

Incumbent Carlisle Town Council Members Darlene B. Small and Ann Stevens-Brown were also unopposed for reelection.

Fire Districts

Three seats on the Board of Trustees of the Southside Fire District, two seats on the Board of Trustees of the Monarch Fire District, two seats on the Board of Trustees of the Santuc Fire District, and three seats on the Board of Trustees of the Jonesville Fire District.

Only three candidates — Thomas E. Bishop, Buford Brown, and Larry E. Yarbrough — were on the ballot for the Southside seats while only two candidates — Jackie W. Earls and Claude Tommy Hart Jr. — were on the ballot for the Monarch seats and only two candidates — John D. Cheek Jr. and Charles Harrison — were on the ballot for the Santuc seats and all were elected to those seats.

Nobody, however, filed to run for the Jonesville seats, but a total of 152 write-in votes were cast and the seats were to be filled by the three persons who received the most votes.

Commissions

Also on the ballot were two seats on the Soil and Water Commission and two for the Browns Creek Watershed. Stonie Keith and Jimmy Smith were the only candidates to run for the seats on the Soil and Water Commission and Ted Adams and Evelyn Alman were the only candidates to run for Brown’s Creek Watershed.

Referendum

The November ballot also included a referendum on an amendment to the State Constitution that, if approved, would have changed the office of State Superintendent of Education from an elected one to one appointed by the Governor with the approval of the State Senate.

Voters in Union County voted against the change with 5,762 or 66.66 percent voting no and 2,883 or 33.34 percent voting yes. In this voters in Union County were in step with their fellow voters statewide who also voted by decisive majority to reject the proposed amendment.

Turnout

On Friday, November 9, the Union County Election Commission met and certified the results of the November 6 election including the turnout which showed a total of 9,045 or 55.32 percent of the county’s 16,347 registered voters had cast ballots in the election.

