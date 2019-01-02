Electrical fire damages home

UNION — It took less than an hour for firefighters to extinguish an electrical fire at a Union residence Friday morning.

Southside Fire Department Public Information Officer Roger Bailey said that his department and the Monarch Fire Department were dispatched at 6:49 a.m. Friday to a structure fire at 118 Trammell Drive, Union.

Bailey said that when firefighters arrived on the scene they discovered the fire had started in an electric receptacle and that the enusing fire had been burned some through the wall.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and Bailey said that no one was injured by the fire.

Bailey said that the damage to the house is estimated at $500.

The Southside and Monarch fire departments cleared the scene at 7:35 a.m.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

