Guilty pleas heard Dec. 17-20

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty before Judges William McKinnon of York and R. Keith Kelly of Gaffney in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse during the week of December 17-20.

— Cynthia Jean Glenn, 37, 118 Pioneer Fish Camp Road, Spartanburg, to 2nd Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 4 years suspended upon 18 months and 3 years probation with credit for 4 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— King Solomon David Gilkey, 29, 107 Ravenscroft Street, Union, to 2nd Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, 10 years with credit for 35 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, 1 year with credit for 35 days already served and to pay $128.75; to Domestic Violence 1st Degree, 10 years with credit for 35 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Lamarcos Terrelle Brannon, 30, 271 Meansville Road, Apartment C3, Union, to Driving Under Suspension (No DUI), 24 days with credit for 24 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Unlawful Carrying Of A Pistol, 12 months with credit for 24 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Attempted Distrribution Of A Controlled Substance, 14 months with credit for 24 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Kelly Lee Crawford, 37, 125 Bruce O. Wilson Road, Union, to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 18 months with credit for 19 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 18 months with credit for 19 days already served and to make restitution of $56.82 and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of A Schedule II Narcotic, 18 months with credit for 21 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 18 months with credit for 21 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Methamphetamine, 18 months with credit for 4 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court cost, sentences to run concurrently.

— Kelly Billy Huggins, 48, 208 Carlton Alley, Lockhart, to Unlawful Use Of Vehicle, 27 days with credit for 27 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Holli Sullivan Lewis, 33, 220 Sunset Drive, Pacolet, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 5 years suspended upon 12 months and 3 years probation with credit for 33 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Angelee Gail Wilson, 44, 202 Railroad Street, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of A Schedule III Narcotic, 3 years suspended upon 1 day and 2 years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $798. 25 in fines and court costs.

— Mickey Ray Wilson, 48, 202 Railroad Street, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of a Schedule III Narcotic, 54 months with credit for 2 days already served to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, 54 months with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Joshua Jabot Jeter, 29, 1208 West Main Street, Union, to 1st Offense Attempted Distribution Of Crack Cocaine, 5 years with credit for 3 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 5 years with credit for 5 days already served and to pay $103 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, 1 year with credit for 5 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, 1 year with credit for 4 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Neely Ann Parris, 33, 404 Rondell Drive, Spartanburg, to Financial Transaction Card Theft, 3 years with credit for 64 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Breaking Into A Motor Vehicle, 3 years with credit for 64 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Burglary 2nd Degree (Non-Violent), 3 years with credit for 64 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentence to run concurrently.

