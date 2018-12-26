Shop building damaged by fire

Charles Warner | The Union Times This shop building at 14322 Highway 56 in the Cross Anchor Community was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon. The blaze, which caused $15,000 damage, is believed to have been caused by a defective wood heating stove. Charles Warner | The Union Times This shop building at 14322 Highway 56 in the Cross Anchor Community was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon. The blaze, which caused $15,000 damage, is believed to have been caused by a defective wood heating stove.

CROSS ANCHOR — A defective wood heating stove is being blamed for a fire that damaged a shop building Saturday afternoon.

Southside Fire Department Public Information Officer Roger Bailey said that the Cross Keys Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire at 14322 Highway 56, in the Union County section of the Cross Anchor Community.

Bailey said that because there were no fire hydrants near the scene, a total of six fire departments were dispatched to ensure there was a sufficient supply of water to extinguish the blaze. The fire departments dispatched to the scene were Cross Keys, Southside, Buffalo, Cross Anchor, Hobbyville, and Woodruff.

Union County EMS was also dispatched to the scene, but Bailey said no one was injured by the blaze.

Bailey said that a wood heating stove was used to heat the building. He said firefighters believe the stove was defective and that was what caused the fire.

In assessing the damage to the building caused by the fire, Bailey said firefighters estimated it at $15,000.

Bailey said that the fire departments, which had been dispatched at 3:57 p.m., remained on the scene until 5:51 p.m.

By Charles Warner

