Man killed in single-vehicle accident

CARLISLE — A Chester man was killed Thursday morning when his car ran off the side of SC 72 and collided with some trees near the Town of Carlisle.

In his report on the incident, L/Cpl Gary Miller of the SC Highway Patrol stated that the single-vehicle collision occurred around 7:20 a.m. Thursday when a 2017 Kia 4-door Sedan traveling east on SC 72 ran off the right side of the highway near Gary Road 1 1/2 miles east of the Town of Carlisle and struck some trees.

Miller said that driver of the vehicle was fatally injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. He said that the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The Union County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of the vehicle as Dale Franklin Bowser of Dove Lane in Chester. Bowser was heading home from his job in Newberry when the accident occurred.

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Bowser’s body today (Friday).

Car ran off the side of the road on SC 72