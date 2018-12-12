Man charged with attacking his mother

Conley Conley

UNION COUNTY — A Union man was arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into his mother’s home and repeatedly hitting her, forcing her to flee the house wearing nothing but a t-shirt and underwear.

Jason Wayne Conley, 46, 2062 Jonesville Highway, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Assault and Battery 2nd Degree and Burglary 1st Degree.

The incident report states that on Sunday, December 8, deputies were dispatched to the Bonham Fire Department in reference to a call about an assault. The report states that when they arrived deputies spoke with the caller who said that he’d been on his way home when he noticed an elderly woman sitting on the edge of the road wearing only a t-shirt and underwear. It states the caller said he stopped and gave the woman a pair of pants and a jacket and let her sit in his truck to warm up.

Deputies then spoke with the woman who the report states said that her son, Jason Conley, broke into her house and assaulted her. The report states the victim said Conley grabbed her by her neck and banged her head against the wall and hit her several times in the head with his fist. It states the victim said she ran out of her house to get away from Conley, and that as she did she heard what she thought was a gunshot come from behind her house.

EMS arrived on the scene, but the report states the victim refused to go to the hospital for treatment.

The report states deputies notified the Special Response Team and the K9 Unit in an effort to locate Conley. It states deputies went in and cleared the victim’s home to make sure Conley was not inside.

Deputies then obtained warrants for Conley’s arrest for Assault and Battery 2nd Degree and Burglary 1st Degree.

The report states deputies went to Conley’s residence and entered the building where they found him in bed.

Conley was placed under arrest and transported to the Union County Jail where he remained as of Tuesday morning.

The report states that a victims form was issued to the victim.

Conley https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_conley-jason-0000007756-6-1-1.jpg Conley

Woman forced to flee in her underwear