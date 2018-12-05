Guilty pleas heard Nov. 26-29

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse during the week of November 26-29.

— Alexander Sims III, 23, 2102 West Springs Highway, Jonesville, to Unlawful Carrying Of A Handgun, 90 days suspended upon 6 months probation with credit for two days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Nicklaus Bruce Bevis, 36, 609 Happy Valley Road, Union, to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 3 years suspended upon 18 months and 3 years probation with credit for 33 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to Breach Of Trust (Enhanced), 3 years suspended upon 18 months probation and 3 years probation with credit for 33 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to pay $3,000 in restitution, sentences to run concurrently.

— Gerald Dejuan Hughes Jr., 20, 213 Wilbur Street, Union, to Assault And Battery 2nd Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Samuel John Inman Sr., 48, 127 Hillside Drive, Union, 1st Offense Distribution Of Schedule III Controlled Substance, 2 years suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for two days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Easterlan Cobb Rumer, 44, 116 Perry Drive, Greenwood, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 8 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Anthony Leroy Padgett, 41, 480 Pleasant Valley Road, Spartanburg, to Uttering Of Passing Stolen SC State Lottery Ticket, 90 days suspended upon 6 months probation with credit for 7 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to make restitution per order; to Petit Larceny Value $2,000 Or Less, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Richard Donald McBride III, 42, 213 Wilbur Street, Union, to Obtaining Property By False Pretenses 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Lorenzo Montell Sibert, 23, 105-B Cogdell Plaza, Union, to Malicious Injury To Real Property Value $2,000 Or Less, 12 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 131 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and restitution to be determined.

— Anna Marie Black, 50, 205 Academy Street, Newberry, to 1st Offense Distribution Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance, time served, 6 months probation and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs and to pay $30 in restitution.

— Edward Eugene Boulware III, 27, 101 Long Twelve Street, Union, to Possession Of Methamphetamine, 90 days and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Kwame Suavea Foster, 29, 112 Chambers Avenue, #A, Union, to Resisting Arrest, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Brandon Tyrone Grayson, 31, 101 Third Avenue, Union, to Financial Transaction Card Fraud, 90 days or a fine of $100 to be paid within 90 days and to pay $342.48 in fines and court costs.

— Andrey Darnell Hall Jr., 26, 203 Lakewood Drive, Union, to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Kyle Gerard Gory, 29, 410 Rogerstown Road, Jonesville, to Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 12 months with credit for 35 days already served and to pay $231.75 in fines and court costs.

— Clinton Marion Lee Goings, 40, 108 3rd Street, Union, to 1st Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, 4 years with credit for 84 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jaequon Jarone Hall, 23, 413 South Pinckney Street, Union, to Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, 90 months with credit for 22 days already served and to pay $128.75.

— Gena Marie Gregory, 34, 3467 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo, to Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 36 months with credit for 113 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 42 months with credit for 113 days already served and $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession Of Marijuana, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting Less Than $2,000, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Grady Joe Carson, 60, 110 North Main Street, Jonesville, to time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Christopher Keith Peigler, 32, 114 Cedar Street, Union, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs and $10 restitution to the Union Public Safety Department.

— William Jakolbe Thompson, 19, 410 Foster Street, Union, to Indecent Exposure, Youthful Offenders Division Not To Exceed 1 year suspended upon 12 months probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to continue mental health treatment. No sex registry.

— Francis Marie Dalton, 36, 110 Harvey Street, Pacolet, to 1st Offense Distribution Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Mirian Elise Holden, 27, 508 Eaves Road, Whitmire, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 15 years suspended upon 5 years probation with credit for 60 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs and must successfully complete Cross Anchor Ministry Rehab Program.

— Devin Jake Fisher, 23, 122 South Street, Buffalo, to Obtaining Property By False Pretenses Value $2,000 Or Less, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Obtaining Property By False Pretenses Value $2,000 Or Less, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Petit Larceny Value $2,000 Or Less, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Grand Larceny Value More Than $2,000 But Less Than $10,000, 36 months with credit for 139 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Burglary 2nd Degree (Non-Violent), 36 months with credit for 139 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jenni Darlene Messer, 36, 140 Seigler Road, Union, to Possession Of Methamphetamine, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Emily Ouzts Vaughan, 45, 112 Flynn Street, Union, to Shoplifting (Enhanced), 12 months with credit for 51 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Shannon Marie Brooks, 39, 120 Ravenscroft Street, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 12 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 49 days and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs and to pay $429.30 in restitution to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

— Charles Shane Bailey, 36, 128A Fleming Avenue, Pacolet, to 1st Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, 3 years and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Darrell Devonte Epps, 20, 120 North Boyce Street, 4-F, Union, to Possession Of Marijuana More Than 28 Grams 2nd Offense, Youthful Offenders Division Not To Exceed 1 Year and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, Youthful Offenders Division Not To Exceed 1 Year and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Pointing Of Presenting A Firearm, Youthful Offenders Division Not To Exceed 3 Years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Joshua Dean Gault, 31, 582 Mud Bridge Road, Buffalo, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 18 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Elisah Danielle Sinclair, 34, 116 Old Shetley Place, Union, to Shoplifting (Enhanced), time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Donald Lee Fowler, 51, 1265 Kelly Road, Union, to Assault And Battery 2nd Degree, 12 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 1 day served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Joshua Ray Stephens, 27, 128 Dana Tara Drive, Buffalo, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 5 years with credit for 184 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Escape, 1 year with credit for 184 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Chris Jo Wyatt, 35, 1732 West Springs Highway, Lot 3, Jonesville, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 6 months suspended upon 12 months probation and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs. Contact with victim is permitted.

— Jabar Amen Ali, 29, 104 Williams Street, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution of Crack Cocaine, 5 years with credit for 349 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Strong Arm Robbery, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Darrian Ka Shauwn Davis, 28, 208 Lawson Avenue, Union, to Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute 1st Offense, 18 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

