Police searching for rapist

UNION — The Union Public Safety Department is looking for the man who raped a woman in a church parking lot.

The incident report states that on Saturday, November 3, Cpl. Garrett was advised by dispatch that they were hearing a woman crying and screaming for help somewhere near the Union County Communications Building. The report states that Garrett drove through the area and found the woman in the parking lot of Union Presbyterian Church at 101 South Street. It states the woman was face down on the ground with her pants pulled off and with no shoes on and was crying and screaming for help.

When Garrett asked the woman, 20, what had happened, the report states the woman said she had been raped. The report states the victim said she had been at a party at the house she shares with some roommates. It states the victim said she had got tired of all the drama occurring at the party and so she had left and walked to the church. The report states the victim said when she got to the church she went to the parking lot in the back and sat down with her legs crossed. The victim told Garrett that she heard someone coming up behind her and she tried to crawl away but the man had grabbed her by the back of the neck and forced her to the ground.

While she did not get a good look at her attacker, the report states the victim said he was a black male. The report states the victim said the man told her that she was “going to regret this” before he held her arms down and forced himself on her. It states the victim said while this was happening she kept trying to crawl away but was unable to do so. The report states the victim said she did not recognize the voice of the man who raped her and that she had been unable to see what he was wearing or any other physical features. It states the victim was intoxicated and admitted that she’d been drinking while at the party.

The report states that Garrett observed some bruising and scratches on the victim’s legs and hands. It states Garrett helped the victim up off the ground and helped her put her pants and shoes back on. The report states Off. Young transported the victim to Union Medical Center where she could be evaluated and have a sexual assault kit conducted. Garrett followed Young and the victim to Union Medical Center and also notified the on call investigator, Lt. Parker, who met them at the hospital.

Garrett had the victim sign a victim’s advocate form and give a written statement about the incident. The report states that due to the victim being intoxicated her written statement was very hard to read. However, the report states the victim was nevertheless able to tell Garrett what had happened from beginning to end for a second time. It states Garrett took pictures of the bruises and scratches on the victim.

Once a doctor and a nurse had examined the victim and did a sexual assault kit on her, the report states the nurse gave the evidence collected in the kit to Parker who entered it into the system and placed it in the evidence refrigerator/evidence drop box at the Union Public Safety Department.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713 or CRIMESTOPPERS.

