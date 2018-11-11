Man charged with attempted murder

Jeter Jeter

UNION — A Spartanburg man is facing charges after being arrested for a shooting that occurred in Union this past Thursday.

Christopher Rashawn Jeter, 24, 300 Heath Lane, Spartanburg, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with attempted murder and possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The incident report states that Pfc. Willingham was dispatched the afternoon of Thursday, November 8, to 214 North Pinckney Street (Keenan’s Barbershop) in a reference to a shooting. The report states that upon arrival, Willingham went to the back entrance of the barbershop while Sgt. Spencer went to the front. It states that Willingham was informed by the owner of the barbershop, Modest Keenan, that the victim, Jonathan Collins, had been shot and had been transported by someone to the hospital.

The report states that Willingham observed a black Honda with a bullet hole inside the rear passenger door.

The report states Spencer contacted Investigator Beatty and that, after Beatty arrived on the scene, Spencer and Willingham placed caution tape around the incident area.

The report states that Willingham observed several shelling casings around the Honda.

The warrant for Jeter’s arrest for attempted murder states that he fired a handgun several times and wounded Collins in the left leg causing him to seek medical attention at Union Medical Center and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Center.

The warrant for Jeter’s arrest for possession of a weapon during a violent crime states Jeter had in his possession a handgun he fired several times at two individuals, hitting one of them in the leg causing him to seek medical attention.

Jeter was taken into custody Friday evening.

In Thursday afternoon shooting incident

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

