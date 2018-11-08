Shooting under investigation

UNION — The Union Public Safety Department is investigating a shooting this afternoon that left one man wounded.
In a statement released this afternoon, the Public Safety Department reported that at 12:09 p.m. a shooting incident occurred in the back parking lot of 214 South Pinckney Street.
The press release states that the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Collins. It states that Collins was transported to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Center.
While the victim has been identified, the press release states that the identity of the suspect remains unknown.
The press release states that the investigation into the shooting is active and continuing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713 or CRIMESTOPPERS.
