Election 2018 unofficial results

Charles Warner | The Union Times Results for Election 2018 in Union County were projected on the wall of the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office Tuesday night. Charles Warner | The Union Times Results for Election 2018 in Union County were projected on the wall of the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office Tuesday night.

UNION COUNTY — Election 2018 in Union County saw Republicans running for statewide and congressional offices continue to carry the county while Democrats remained dominant at the local level.

Tuesday’s election included partisan races for the statewide offices of Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, Comptroller General, State Superintendent of Education, and Commissioner of Agriculture; for the US House of Representatives Fifth District seat; the SC House of Representatives District 42 seat; and the county offices of Supervisor, Probate Judge, Coroner, Auditor, Treasurer, the Union County Council District 1 seat, and the Union County Council District 4 seat.

Unofficial results show that the Republicans running for the statewide, congressional, and state legislative offices carrying the county and winning one local office while the remaining local offices were won by Democrats.

Governor

Republican Henry McMaster (incumbent) carried Union County with 5,207 votes or 58.23 percent to 3,728 votes or 41.69 percent for Democrat James Smith.

Secretary Of State

Republican Mark Hammond (incumbent) carried Union County with 5,351 votes or 60.11 percent to 3,547 votes or 39.84 percent for Democrat Melvin T. Whittenburg.

State Treasurer

Republican Curtis Loftis (incumbent) carried Union County with 5,231 votes or 58.63 percent to 3,465 votes or 38.84 percent for Democrat Rosalyn L. Glenn. Glenn also received 132 votes or 1.48 percent in the county running on the Working Families ticket. Sarah Work of the American Party received 92 votes or 1.03 percent.

Attorney General

Republican Alan Wilson (incumbent) carried Union County with 5,209 votes or 58.27 percent to 3,559 votes or 39.81 percent for Democrat Constance Anastopoulo. Anastopoulo also received 170 votes or 1.90 percent running on the Working Families ticket.

Comptroller General

Republican Richard Eckstrom (incumbent) carried Union County with 5,950 votes or 98.69 percent. No Democrats or candidates of other parties ran for the office.

State Superintendent Of Education

Republican Molly Mitchell Spearman (incumbent) carried Union County with 5,387 votes or 60.37 percent to 3,504 votes or 39.27 percent for Democrat Israel Spearman.

Commissioner Of Agriculture

Republican Hugh Weathers (incumbent) carried Union County with 5,402 votes or 80.04 percent to 766 or 11.35 percent for Democrat Chris Nelums and 561 votes or 8.31 percent for David Edmond of the Green Party.

US House District 5

Republican Ralph W. Norman (incumbent) carried Union County with 5,255 votes or 58.77 percent to 3,612 or 40.40 percent for Democrat Archie Parnell and 71 votes or .79 percent for Michael Chandler of the Constitution Party.

SC House District 42

Republican Doug Gilliam carried Union County with 6,133 votes or 98.10 percent. No Democrats or candidates of other parties ran for the seat.

Supervisor

Democrat Frank Hart (incumbent) won reelection with 6,669 votes or 94.56 percent. No Republicans or candidates of other parties ran for the office.

Probate Judge

Republican William All III (incumbent) won reelection with 6,198 votes or 98.49 percent. No Democrats or candidates of other parties ran for the office.

Coroner

Democrat William E. Holcombe (incumbent) won reelection with 7,311 votes or 99.05 percent. No Republicans or candidates of other parties ran for the office.

Auditor

Democrat Brad Valentine (incumbent) won reelection with 7,007 votes or 98.79 percent. No Republicans or candidates of other parties ran for the office.

Treasurer

Democrat Debbie Edwards Robinson was elected with 6,995 votes or 99.05 percent. No Republicans or candidates of other parties ran for the office.

District 1 Council Seat

Democrat Tracie Farr Campbell was elected with 1,028 votes or 98.94 percent. No Republicans or candidates of other parties ran for the office.

District 4 Council Seat

Democrat Ben Ivey (incumbent) won reelection with 989 votes or 97.92 percent. No Republicans or candidates of other parties ran for the office.

Referendum

Tuesday’s ballot also included a referendum on an amendment to the State Constitution that, if approved, would have changed the office of State Superintendent of Education from an elected one to one appointed by the Governor with the approval of the State Senate.

Voters in Union County voted against the change with 5,761 or 66.66 percent voting no and 2,882 or 33.34 percent voting yes.

Nonpartisan

Tuesday’s also included nonpartisan races for five seats on the Union County Board of School Trustees, three on Union City Council, two on the Carlisle Town Council, and seats on fire boards and other local governing bodies.

School Board District 3

Incumbent Mike Massey was unopposed and won reelection with 604 votes or 97.11 percent.

School Board District 4

Incumbent Gene “Doc” Lipsey was unopposed and won reelection with 559 votes or 98.76 percent.

School Board District 5

Challenger Mike “Brokearm” Cohen won the seat with 476 votes or 54.52 percent to 390 votes or 44.67 percent for incumbent Jane H. Hammett.

School Board District 8

Incumbent Wanda All was reelected with 284 votes or 37.37 percent to 275 votes or 36.18 percent for challenger Anita Hart Maness and 200 or 26.32 percent for challenge Calandra Barrett Purdie.

School Board District 9

Incumbent Jane R. Wilkes was reelected with 435 votes or 60.75 percent to 274 votes or 38.27 percent for challenger Rebecca N. Rochester.

Union City Council District 1

Incumbent Tommy L. Anthony was reelected with 245 votes or 58.89 percent to 170 votes or 40.87 percent for challenger Gloria D. Wilson.

Union City Council District 2

Incumbent Robert Earl Garner was unopposed and won reelection with 169 votes or 96.57 percent.

Union City Council District 5

Incumbent Pamela Garner Sloss was reelected with 308 votes or 64.44 percent to 167 votes or 34.94 percent for challenger Amy C. Austin.

Carlisle Town Council

Incumbents Darlene B. Small and Ann Stevens-Brown was the only candidates running for the seat. Small was reelected with 82 votes or 52.90 percent and Stevens-Brown with 67 votes or 43.23 percent.

Southside Fire District Trustees

There were three seats on the ballot and they were won by Thomas E. Bishop (293 votes or 34.27 percent), Buford Brown (264 votes or 30.88 percent), and Larry E. Yarbrough (296 votes or 34.62 percent).

Monarch Fire District Trustees

There were two seats on the ballot and they were won by Jackie W. Earls (447 votes or 52.46 percent) and Claude Tommy Hart Jr. (401 votes or 47.07 percent).

Santuc Fire District Trustees

There were two seats on the ballot and they were won by John D. Cheek Jr. (367 votes or 67.34 percent) and Charles Harrison (178 votes or 32.66 percent).

Jonesville Fire District Trustees

There were three seats on the ballot, but nobody filed to run for them. A total of 152 write-in votes were cast and the seats will be filled by three persons who received the most votes.

Soil And Water District Commission

There were two seats on the ballot and they were won by Stonie Keith (3,829 or 54.86 percent) and Jimmy Smith (3,093 votes or 44.31 percent).

Brown’s Creek Watershed

There were two seats on the ballot and they were won by Ted Adams (517 votes or 56.01 percent) and Evelyn Alman (402 votes or 43.55 percent).

The Union County Election Commission will meet later this week to certify the results of Tuesday’s election.

GOP carries county, but Democrats dominant locally

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

