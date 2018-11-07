House fire under investigation

Charles Warner | The Union Times A fire that caused an estimated $10,000 damage to this house at 209 Walker Street in the Monarch Community of Union Thursday night is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Warner | The Union Times A fire that caused an estimated $10,000 damage to this house at 209 Walker Street in the Monarch Community of Union Thursday night is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

MONARCH — A fire that caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a house in the Monarch Community is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Dr. John Flood, Chief of the Monarch Fire Department, said Monday that his department, along with the Southside and Santuc fire departments, were dispatched at 8:32 p.m. Thursday to 209 Walker Street in the Monarch Community of Union in response to a report of a structure fire. Flood said that when firefighters arrived they found a fire in the kitchen of the house and spent nearly six hours on the scene extinguishing the blaze and making sure it did not reignite. He said that there were no injuries and firefighters left the scene at 2:15 a.m. Friday.

Flood said that the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen where it did significant damage. He said there was also smoke and heat damage in the living room. Flood said the damage caused by the fire is estimated at $10,000. He said the house is valued at $20,000.

In addition to extinguishing the fire and making sure it did not reignite, Flood said that firefighters also remained on the scene to assist the Union County Sheriff’s Office in beginning its investigation of the fire. He said that the Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate the cause of the fire and that, as of Monday morning, the cause was still undetermined.

Red Cross Assistance

In a statement released this weekend, American Red Cross announced that its disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the family whose home was damaged by Thursday’s fire. The press release states that the Red Cross is helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Safety Tips

How To Help

Become A Volunteer

Download Emergency App

About The American Red Cross

Blaze caused $10,000 worth of damage

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

