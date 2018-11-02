Wells Fargo to close Union branch

Charles Warner | The Union Times Wells Fargo Bank will close its Union Main branch at 200 East Main Street in downtown Union in February. Charles Warner | The Union Times Wells Fargo Bank will close its Union Main branch at 200 East Main Street in downtown Union in February.

UNION — The Wells Fargo Bank branch at 200 East Main Street, Union will close early next year.

In a statement released this afternoon, Wells Fargo announced that “based on changes in customer behavior across the Upstate,” the bank will “move out of its Union Main location on Main Street in February and will serve those customers through its nearby Hillcrest, Clinton Main and Spartanburg Main locations, and through WellsFargo.com and mobile banking.”

The Union Main’s last day will be February 20, 2019.

It currently employs eight team members.

No further information about the Union Main’s closing was available as of this afternoon.

For more about this story see upcoming editions of The Union Times and visit our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Wells Fargo Bank will close its Union Main branch at 200 East Main Street in downtown Union in February. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Wells-Fargo-Bank.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Wells Fargo Bank will close its Union Main branch at 200 East Main Street in downtown Union in February.

Due to ‘changes in customer behavior’

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.