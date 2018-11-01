41 elections and a referendum

Charles Warner | The Union Times The November 6 General Election ballot in Union County will include 41 statewide, federal, state legislative, county, municipal, and local races, both partisan and non-partisan, and a referendum on a proposed amendment to the state constitution. Charles Warner | The Union Times The November 6 General Election ballot in Union County will include 41 statewide, federal, state legislative, county, municipal, and local races, both partisan and non-partisan, and a referendum on a proposed amendment to the state constitution.

UNION COUNTY — When they go to the polls this coming Tuesday (November 6) the voters of Union County will help decide a number of questions including who will be South Carolina’s next governor, who will represent District 5 in the US House of Representatives, and whether or not the state’s Superintendent of Education continues to be elected or is appointed by the governor.

Absentee Voting

The Union County Voter Registrar’s Office will be open this Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for absentee voting. Monday will be the last day to vote absentee.

Referendum

The ballot will ask voters to approve or reject the following proposed amendment to the South Carolina Constitution:

• Amendment 1

Must Section 7, Article VI of the Constitution of this State, relating to state constitutional officers, be amended so as to provide that beginning in January 2023, or upon a vacancy in the office of Superintendent of Education after the date of the ratification of the provisions of this paragraph, whichever occurs first, the Superintendent of Education must be appointed by the Governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate; to provide that the appointed Superintendent of Education shall serve at the pleasure of the Governor; and to require the General Assembly to provide by law for the duties, compensation, and qualifications for the office?

• Explanation

A ‘Yes’ vote will require the Superintendent of Education be appointed by the Governor with the consent of the Senate.

A ‘No’ vote maintains the current method of electing a Superintendent of Education.

Partisan Races

Tuesday’s ballot also features races for partisan statewide, federal, state legislative, and county offices.

Statewide Offices

All statewide offices — including, possibly for the last time, Superintendent of Education — will also be on the ballot. All but one of the races for statewide office are contested, with candidates from both the two major parties (Democrats and Republican) and, in some races, minor parties (American, United Citizens, and Green) running candidates. Those races, the candidates for them and their respective parties are:

• Governor

Republican: Henry McMaster (incumbent)

Democratic: James Smith

American Party: Martin Barry

• Secretary of State

Republican: Mark Hammond (incumbent)

Democratic: Melvin T. Whittenburg

• State Treasurer

Republican: Curtis Loftis (incumbent)

Democratic: Rosalyn L. Glenn

American Party: Sarah Work

• Attorney General

Republican: Alan Wilson (incumbent)

Democratic: Constance Anastopoulo

• Comptroller General

Republican: Richard Eckstrom (incumbent)

• State Superintendent of Education

Republican: Molly Mitchell Spearman (incumbent)

Democratic: Israel Romero

• Commissioner of Agriculture

Republican: Hugh Weathers (incumbent)

United Citizens Party: Chris Nelums

Green Party: David Edmond

Federal Offices

The only federal office on the ballot in Union County is for the US House of Representatives District 5 seat. The race is being contested by candidates of three parties. They are:

Republican: Ralph Norman (incumbent)

Democratic: Archie Parnell

Constitution Party: Michael Chandler

District 5 includes all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties and parts of Newberry, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

State Legislature

Also on the ballot is the SC House of Representatives District 42 seat which is also uncontested with Republican Doug Gilliam unopposed in his bid for a first term.

District 42 is composed of Union County and part of Laurens County and as Gilliam, a Union County resident, is the only candidate running for the seat, the district will continue to be represented by a resident of Union County.

Local Races

There are seven races for county office on the ballot, all of them uncontested as well. Those races and the candidates running are:

• Union County Treasurer — Democrat Debbie Robertson is unopposed in her bid for a first term.

• Union County Council District 1 — Democrat Tracie Farr Campbell is unopposed in her bid for a first term.

• Union County Probate Judge — Republican William All III is unopposed for a second term.

• Union County Coroner — Democrat William Holcombe is unopposed for an eighth term.

• Union County Auditor — Democrat Brad Valentine is unopposed for a fifth term.

• Union County Council District 4 — Democrat Ben Ivey is unopposed for a third term.

• Union County Supervisor — Democrat Frank Hart is unopposed for a second term.

Non-Partisan

The non-partisan races on the November ballot include fives seats on the Union County Board of School Trustees, two seats on Union City Council, two seat on the Carlisle Town Council, a total of 12 seats on the governing boards of Carlisle, Santuc, Monarch, Jonesville, and Southside fire districts, and two seats each on the governing boards of the Brown’s Creek Watershed and the Union County Soil and Water Commission.

School Board

On the November ballot will be the Districts 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9 school board seats. Of those seats, however, only three are contested.

• Distrct 3 — Mike Massey (incumbent)

• District 4 — Harold “Doc” Lipsey

• District 5 — Mike “Brokearm” Cohen, Jane Hammett (incumbent)

• District 8 — Wanda All (incumbent), Calandra Barrett Purdie, Anita Hart Maness

• District 9 — Rebecca Rochester, Jane Wilkes (incumbent)

Union City Council

In the City of Union the Districts 1, 2, and 5 Union City Council seats will be on the ballot. Only two of those seats, however, are contested.

• Tommy Lee Anthony (incumbent), Gloria Wilson

• Robert Earl Garner (incumbent)

• Amy Austin, Pamela Garner Sloss (incumbent)

Carlisle Town Council

In the Town of Carlisle two seats on the Carlisle Town Council will be on the ballot, but neither of them are contested.

• Darlene B. Small (incumbent)

• Ann Stevens-Brown (incumbent)

Fire Districts

A total of 10 seats on the governing boards of the following fire districts will also be on the ballot in November and these are the candidates who have filed to run for them:

• Santuc Fire Board (2 seats) — John D. Cheek Jr., Charles Harrison

• Monarch Fire Board (2 seats) — Jackie W. Earls, Claude Tommy Hart Jr.

• Jonesville Fire Board (3 seats) — No candidates filed

• Southside Fire Board (3 seats) — Thomas E. Bishop, Buford Brown, Larry Yarbrough

Watershed

Two seats on the governing board of the Browns Creek Watershed will also be on the ballot and these are the candidates running for them:

• Ted Adams and Evelyn Alman

Soil And Water Commission

Two seats on the governing board of the Union County Soil and Water Commission will also be on the ballot and these are the candidates who have filed to run for them:

• Stonie Keith and Jimmy Smith

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 6.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The November 6 General Election ballot in Union County will include 41 statewide, federal, state legislative, county, municipal, and local races, both partisan and non-partisan, and a referendum on a proposed amendment to the state constitution. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_web1_Voter-Registrar-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The November 6 General Election ballot in Union County will include 41 statewide, federal, state legislative, county, municipal, and local races, both partisan and non-partisan, and a referendum on a proposed amendment to the state constitution.

On the November 6 general election ballot

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.