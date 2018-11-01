Guilty pleas heard Oct. 22-26

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty this week before Judge William McKinnon of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

— Kendrick Lee Webb, 28, 107 Highland Court, Simpsonville, to Shoplifting more than $2,000, 3 years suspended upon 90 days and 3 years probation with credit for 43 days already served and to $2,170.76 in restitution and $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Heather Marie Wymer, 34, 1193 Leesville Church Road, Clinton, to Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 90 days with credit for 41 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance 1st Offense, 90 days with credit for 41 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jamel Mikia Bishop, 33, 194 Peacewood Drive, Union, to 2nd Offense Distribution of Crack Cocaine, 10 years with credit for 318 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Justin Michael Lawson, 32, 4932 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Pauline, to 1st Offense Driving Under the Influence, 30 days with credit for 34 days already served and to pay $372.86 in fines and court costs; to Breach of Trust With Fraudulent Intent, 5 years suspended upon 2 days and 3 years probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay restitution and $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic, 2 days with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Breach of Trust With Fraudulent Intent, 5 years suspended upon 1 day and 3 years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, 13 days with credit for 13 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Degree Assault and Battery, 5 years suspended upon 2 years and 3 years probation with credit for 334 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Christopher Deauntray Gist, 25, 121 Barnado Road #3, Union, to Resisting Arrest, 1 year with credit for 102 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, 30 days with credit for 102 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession of Methamphetamine, 3 years with credit for 102 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, 4 years with credit for 102 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Donnie Marcial Maldonado, 42, 101 Pine Street #B, Union, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 90 days with credit for 7 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Obediah Talley Jr., 29, 120 Bailey Road, Buffalo, to Domestic Violence 1st Degree, 7 years with credit for 132 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 1st Degree, 7 years with credit for 150 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Intimidation of a Witness, 7 years with credit for 150 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Willie Leon Jeter, 52, 315 Boundary Street, P.O. Box 296, Carlisle, to Possession of Cocaine, 3 years suspended upon 90 days and 18 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting (Enhanced), 3 years suspended upon 90 days and 18 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— James Grant Furlow, 33, 521 Bailey Saw Mill Road, Ruby, to possession of Methamphetamine, 12 months with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Jade Ariel Gleaves, 20, 396 Cliff Logan Drive, Rutherfordton, NC, to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, 31 days with credit for 31 days served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense, 30 days with credit for 31 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Randy Wayne Cannon, 37, 2009 Lockhart Highway, Union, to Domestic Violence 1st Degree, 10 years suspended upon 165 days and 5 years probation with credit for 165 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to undergo mental health evaluation comply with treatment and to take parenting classes and to have no contact with the victim; to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon 165 days and 5 years probation with credit for 165 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to undergo mental health evaluation comply with treatment and to take parenting classes and to have no contact with the victim, sentences to run concurrently.

— Allen Fitzgerald Robinson, 41, 514 Foster Street, Union, to Kidnapping, 5 years with credit for 310 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 1st Degree, 5 years with credit for 310 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Joseph Christopher Sanders, to Shoplifting 3rd or Subsequent Offense, 3 years with credit for 9 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Romello Jimelle Wilkes, 23, 322 John Street, Union, to 1st Offense Possession of Crack Cocaine, 217 days with credit for 217 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 217 days with credit for 217 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Degree Assault And Battery, 5 years with credit for 217 days already served to pay $643.75 in fines and court cost, sentences to run concurrently.

— Zachary Jordan Bailey, 23, 530 Coopertown Road, Spartanburg, to Habitual Traffic Offender, 18 months with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $103 in fines and court costs.

— Willie Leon Jeter, 52, 315 Boundary Street, P.O. Box 296, Carlisle, to Possession of Cocaine, 3 years suspended upon 27 days and 18 months probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and courts costs; to Shoplifting (Enhanced), 3 years suspended upon 27 days with credit for 7 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Joseph Lamar Smith Jr., 29, 194 Peacewood Drive, Union, to Unlawful Neglect of a Child, 5 years suspended upon 90 days with 5 years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

