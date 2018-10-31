Student arrested for bomb threats

UNION — A 14-year-0ld Union County High School student has been arrested for allegedly making bomb threats against the school over the past two days.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Union Public Safety Department announced that the 14-year-old male had been arrested earlier today as a result of a joint investigation by the department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED.

The press release states that the teen will be transferred to the SC Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center. Union Public Safety Director Sam White said that the teen will be charged with student making a threat against school or other students.

The announcement further states that the investigation could not have been successful without the cooperation of state and local law enforcement agencies, the Union County School District, and concerned UCHS students.

The arrest comes just one day after UCHS Principal Dr. Shannon Gibson announced on Tuesday that school officials had been informed of a rumor of possible violence at the high school in response to recent events in the community. Gibson stated that the school had immediately alerted law-enforcement and put its safety plan into action. He stated that the school takes all threats seriously and would continue to investigate the incident as well as ensure the safety of its students and staff. In addition, Gibson asked that anyone with information about the situation contact the school administration or law enforcement.

White said this afternoon that the arrest is related to the threats Gibson spoke of. He said that investigators have not, however, determined a motive.

The press release issued by the Public Safety Department states that the investigation is active and continuing.

White added that while investigators have already received an enormous amount of information, especially from students, anyone who has additional information about the case is asked to call the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713 or CRIMESTOPPERS

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 846-762-4090.

