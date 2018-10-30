UCHS puts safety plan into action

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School put in to action its safety plan earlier today in response to a rumor about possible violence at the school linked to recent events in the community. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School put in to action its safety plan earlier today in response to a rumor about possible violence at the school linked to recent events in the community.

UNION COUNTY — A rumor of possible violence at the school growing out of recent events in the community led Union County High School to put in to action its safety plan.

In a statement released late this morning, UCHS Principal Dr. Shannon Gibson said that “today we were informed of a rumor of possible violence at the high school in response to recent events in the community. We immediately alerted law-enforcement and put our safety plan into action. We take all threats serious and will continue to investigate this incident as well as ensure the safety of our students and staff. If anyone has information about this please share this with the school administration or the Union County Public Safety department.”

When contacted about the situation this afternoon, school officials declined further comment beyond the statement released by Dr. Shannon.

For more about this story see Saturday’s edition of The Union Times and visit our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School put in to action its safety plan earlier today in response to a rumor about possible violence at the school linked to recent events in the community. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_UCHS.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School put in to action its safety plan earlier today in response to a rumor about possible violence at the school linked to recent events in the community.

In response to rumor of possible violence