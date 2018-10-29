Teen to be charged with murder

Gatliff Gatliff

UNION COUNTY — A shooting incident Sunday night left one teen dead and another arrested for murder.

In a statement released this morning, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced the arrest of Chandler Stone Gatliff, 19, 3407 Lockhart Highway, Union, in connection with the fatal shooting of Christian Dartagnan Johnson, 2320 Lockhart Highway, Union.

The incident report accompanying the press release states that deputies were dispatched to Gatliff’s residence shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday after being advised by dispatch that there had been a shooting there and a male was laying in the roadway.

When deputies arrived, the report states deputies found a male, later identified as Johnson, laying in the roadway face down and motionless.

The report states deputies subsequently advised dispatch that the scene was secure for EMS and then had bystanders move away from the scene.

Taylor stated that EMS arrived on the scene soon after that and attempted to render emergency aid to Johnson, but it was unsuccessful. He stated that Union County Coroner William Holcombe was called to the scene and pronounced Johnson deceased.

In a statement he issued this morning about the incident, Holcombe said that an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Johnson’s body on Tuesday at Newberry Pathology Associates.

The report states that deputies spoke briefly with Gatliff’s father who said he had been told that his son had shot Johnson after Johnson attempted to rob him. It states Gatliff’s father said the gun used was in the back of a Nissan pickup truck parked in the driveway and opened the door so deputies could secure the weapon. The gun is described as a Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun.

Taylor said that the case is still under investigation by investigators with his office, the Coroner’s Office, the Union Public Safety Department, and SLED.

Gatliff is being held in the Union County Jail and Taylor stated that he would be formally charged with murder later today.

Gatliff https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Gatliff.jpg Gatliff

In fatal shooting of another teen on Sunday