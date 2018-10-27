DJJ to host town hall meeting

Photo courtesy of the SC Department of Juvenile Justice The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice will host a town hall meeting on Monday, October 29, at 6 p.m. at the Main Street Junction in downtown Union. The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public of the department’s plans to change how it deals with the youth entrusted to its care. Photo courtesy of the SC Department of Juvenile Justice The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice will host a town hall meeting on Monday, October 29, at 6 p.m. at the Main Street Junction in downtown Union. The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public of the department’s plans to change how it deals with the youth entrusted to its care.

UNION — The future of how the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) deals with the youth committed to its care will be the subject of a town hall meeting conducted by its director in Union on Monday.

In a statement released this past week, DJJ announced that “under the leadership of Director Freddie Pough,” it is preparing to “fundamentally shift the way the agency serves youth, families and victims in South Carolina.”

The press release states that “through the process of ‘Regionalization,’ DJJ will serve committed youth in smaller facilities closer to their home communities, as opposed to them all residing in a centralized, distant state facility.”

DJJ will hold two town meetings this fall, one in the Upstate and one in the Lowcountry, to publicize its Regionalization plan and educate the public about the plan and what it means.

The “Upstate Town Hall Meeting” will be held Monday, October 29, at 6 p.m. at Main Street Junction, 107 West Main Street, Union.

“Our intention is to fully regionalize by the end of 2020,” Pough said. “Providing educational, rehabilitative and vocational services regionally will help us engage with families and community partners to better serve our youth. We believe this will help us expand educational and workforce development opportunities for our young people both while they’re committed and after release.”

DJJ currently has one long-term facility for committed youth: the Broad River Road Complex (BRRC) in Columbia. The Agency also has three regional evaluation centers: Columbia (Midlands), Ridgeville (Lowcountry), and Union (Upstate); and one centralized Juvenile Detention Center.

“We’re really excited about this,” Jarid Munsch, Public Information Officer for DJJ, said Wednesday. “This is an opportunity to inform the public and our state leaders more about what this means for the agency and our young people and families and workforce development. We’re just trying to inform the public how all that can come together to better serve our young people.

“These town halls also serve as an opportunity to hear questions, there will be Q&A opportunities with Director Pough taking questions directly,” he said. “This will also help dispel any misconceptions or unknowns about our plans.”

To explain its ‘Regionalization’ by 2020 plan

Special to The Union Times

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

