Armed robbery under investigation

UNION — The Union Public Safety Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the two men who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint earlier this week of several lottery tickets, a carton of cigarettes, and $15 in cash.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, October 17, officers responded to the Li’L Cricket convenience store at 706 Lakeside Drive in reference to an armed robbery. While en route, the report states officers were informed that the suspects had left the store headed toward Lakeview Garden Apartments at 720 Lakeside Drive. The report states that one of the officers en route to the scene asked for the Union County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit to be dispatched.

Upon arrival, the report states officers set up a perimeter and tape off the crime scene. The report states the officer who’d requested the K-9 Unit contacted another officer for help with the perimeter and that that officer and another arrived at the scene a short time later. An investigator was also contacted and arrived a short time later at the scene as well.

When questioned about the incident, the report states the cashier at the store said she’d been at her computer when two men entered the store wearing masks. The report states the cashier said they came behind the counter where she was and forced her at gunpoint to open the cash register.

The cashier said the men took approximately $15 and change from the register. She said they also took cigarettes and several scratch-off lottery tickets.

The report states the cashier said the men threatened to shoot her if she didn’t open the safe, but she didn’t have the code to open it.

The cashier said the men were wearing masks and dark hoodies.

The report states that officers reviewed the store’s security footage which showed two black males walk around the side of the store near Lakeview Garden Apartments and enter the store. It states the footage shows the men force the cashier to open the register and the shows them taking money out of the register. The footage also showed them take a cartoon of Newport cigarettes along with several Emerald Green lottery tickets, each of which is valued at $10. The men then left the store and ran toward Lakeview Garden Apartments from the same side of the store they’d entered.

One of the men is described as wearing a black hoodie and dark colored pants and other described as wearing a large Carolina Panthers coat with a large Carolina Panthers mascot on the back and dark colored pants. The report states the man in the Carolina Panthers coat was carrying a light brown in color semiautomatic handgun and the man in the black hoodie was carrying a black in color revolver.

The report states that at the time of the incident the store’s manager was unable to determine the exact amount of money taken from the cash register or the exact number and value of the scratch-off tickets.

The investigator said he would follow-up with the manager and the cashier on Thursday, October 18.

The report states that after running a track with the K-9 Unit sheriff’s deputies were unable to locate the suspects.

Officers cleared the scene and the case has been turned over to investigations.

Anyone with information about the identities and whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call the Union Public Safety Department at 864-429-1713 or CRIMESTOPPERS.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_web1_Public-Safety-4-1.jpg

Suspects stole tickets, cigarettes, and $15 cash