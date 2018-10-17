Smith and Norrell visit Union

Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith (second from left) poses with Charles Farr (left), Union County Democratic Party Executive Committee Woman Rosemary Rice (second from right) and Union County Councilman Ralph Tucker (right) for picture during an October 6 visit to Midway BBQ. Smith and Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Mandy Powers Norrell met with voters at the restaurant and then visited businesses in Union. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith (second from left) poses with Charles Farr (left), Union County Democratic Party Executive Committee Woman Rosemary Rice (second from right) and Union County Councilman Ralph Tucker (right) for picture during an October 6 visit to Midway BBQ. Smith and Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Mandy Powers Norrell met with voters at the restaurant and then visited businesses in Union. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith talks with Union County Democratic Party member Quandra Jeter during a visit to Midway BBQ in Buffalo on October 6. Smith and lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Mandy Powers Norrell met with voters at the restaurant and then visited businesses in Union. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith talks with Union County Democratic Party member Quandra Jeter during a visit to Midway BBQ in Buffalo on October 6. Smith and lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Mandy Powers Norrell met with voters at the restaurant and then visited businesses in Union. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Mandy Powers Norrell (right) poses for a picture with Union County Democratic Party Executive Committee Woman Rosemary Rice (left) at Midway BBQ in Buffalo. Norrell and Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith brought their campaign to Union County on October 6, meeting with voters and visiting local businesses. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Mandy Powers Norrell (right) poses for a picture with Union County Democratic Party Executive Committee Woman Rosemary Rice (left) at Midway BBQ in Buffalo. Norrell and Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith brought their campaign to Union County on October 6, meeting with voters and visiting local businesses.

UNION COUNTY — Democratic candidates James Smith and Mandy Powers Norrell came to Union County on Saturday, October 6, to Midway BBQ in Buffalo to meet with their constituents and to ask for their support. They also wanted to thank everyone who has worked for their campaign to become our next governor and lieutenant governor of South Carolina. They were met by a very enthusiastic crowd of supporters. Smith and Norrell were accompanied by SC House of Representatives District 42 Rep. Mike Anthony who fully gave them his support.

Mr. Anthony addressed the group and asked them to get behind this team and to help them get elected to be our next governor and lieutenant governor. He spoke very proudly about how Smith and Norrell have been by his side during his many years in Columbia at the state house. He said this was a hard-working team all of the time. He could always count on Smith and Norrell. Anthony talked about how hard it was to get things done and how much he appreciated the support that he got from this team. He strongly endorsed them.

Smith addressed the group and thanked them for their support. He was pleased to see all of the signs he saw coming into the city. He told us about how his entire life has been dedicated to service. He enlisted in the infantry at age 37. He received the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He has served in the legislature for 22 years, as a champion of bipartisan solutions. He talked about the things that he plans to continue to do to help people with their needs. He expressed how health care is a priority that he plans to work on, making sure that we all keep our health care insurance.

Norrell also addressed the group and spoke of how long she had also been working in Columbia to help people build better lives. She talked about how she understands the struggle that others find themselves going through because she also came from a long line of farmers and mill workers in Lancaster County. She was the first one in her family to attend college.

The group asked Smith and Norrell many questions and they answered them all to everyone’s satisfaction.

Smith and Norrell left to visit two other counties in the Upstate, but not before they visited many local businesses in Union County. They visited Keenan’s Barber and Beauty shops, Ted Trantham’s Antique Store, Vanessa’s Beauty Salon, P-Rocks Barber Shop and T.J. Booker’s Barber Shop. All of the businesses were very surprised to see the candidates and were very pleased that they would come to see local people like them. Everyone greeted the candidates and took many pictures with them. They thanked the members of the Democratic Party for taking the time out of their busy schedules to assist them in this effort to meet the people of Union County.

Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith (second from left) poses with Charles Farr (left), Union County Democratic Party Executive Committee Woman Rosemary Rice (second from right) and Union County Councilman Ralph Tucker (right) for picture during an October 6 visit to Midway BBQ. Smith and Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Mandy Powers Norrell met with voters at the restaurant and then visited businesses in Union. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Farr-Rice-Tucker-Smith.jpg Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith (second from left) poses with Charles Farr (left), Union County Democratic Party Executive Committee Woman Rosemary Rice (second from right) and Union County Councilman Ralph Tucker (right) for picture during an October 6 visit to Midway BBQ. Smith and Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Mandy Powers Norrell met with voters at the restaurant and then visited businesses in Union. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith talks with Union County Democratic Party member Quandra Jeter during a visit to Midway BBQ in Buffalo on October 6. Smith and lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Mandy Powers Norrell met with voters at the restaurant and then visited businesses in Union. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Jeter-Smith.jpg Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith talks with Union County Democratic Party member Quandra Jeter during a visit to Midway BBQ in Buffalo on October 6. Smith and lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Mandy Powers Norrell met with voters at the restaurant and then visited businesses in Union. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Mandy Powers Norrell (right) poses for a picture with Union County Democratic Party Executive Committee Woman Rosemary Rice (left) at Midway BBQ in Buffalo. Norrell and Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith brought their campaign to Union County on October 6, meeting with voters and visiting local businesses. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Rice-Norrell.jpg Photo courtesy of Rosemary Rice Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Mandy Powers Norrell (right) poses for a picture with Union County Democratic Party Executive Committee Woman Rosemary Rice (left) at Midway BBQ in Buffalo. Norrell and Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith brought their campaign to Union County on October 6, meeting with voters and visiting local businesses.

Meet with public at Midway BBQ

By Rosemary Rice Special to The Union Times

Rosemary Rice is an Executive Committee Woman of the Union County Democratic Party.

Rosemary Rice is an Executive Committee Woman of the Union County Democratic Party.