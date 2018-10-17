Absentee voting precinct open

Charles Warner | The Union Times Election Day 2018 is Tuesday, November 6, but if you aren’t able to go to the polls that day you can still cast your ballot by voting absentee at the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office. Charles Warner | The Union Times Election Day 2018 is Tuesday, November 6, but if you aren’t able to go to the polls that day you can still cast your ballot by voting absentee at the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office.

UNION COUNTY — If you want to vote in the November 6 general elections but won’t be in town or are otherwise unable to do so that day you can go ahead and vote anytime between now and Election Day.

The November 6 general election in Union County will include races for municipal, county, state legislative, statewide, and federal offices, both partisan and nonpartisan, as well as a referendum on a proposed state constitutional amendment.

As with all elections, the polls in the precincts of the county won’t open until November 6, with one exception. That exception is the absentee precinct which is now open giving voters who will not be able to vote at their community precinct on November 6 the opportunity to cast their ballot before then and have it counted on Election Night.

Qualifications

You can vote absentee if you meet one of the following qualifications for doing so:

• Students attending school outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents

• Members of the Armed Forces or Merchant Marine serving outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them.

• Persons serving with the American Red Cross or United Service Organizations (USO) serving with the Armed Forces outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents.

• Persons who, for reasons of employment, will not be able to vote on election day

• Physically disabled persons.

• Government employees serving outside their county of residence on Election Day and their spouses and dependents residing with them.

• Persons with a death or funeral in the family within three days before the election.

• Persons who plan to be on vacation outside their county of residence on Election Day.

• Certified poll watchers, poll managers, and county election officials working on Election Day.

• Overseas Citizens.

• Persons attending sick or physically disabled persons.

• Persons admitted to the hospital as emergency patients on Election Day or within a four-day period before the election.

• Persons serving as a juror in state or federal court on Election Day.

• Persons 65 years of age or older.

• Persons confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial.

If you meet any of those qualifications then you can vote absentee.

Voting Options

Union County Voter Registrar Darlene Pettit said that local residents who meet any of the required qualifications for voting absentee have the following options for doing so:

• Using the voting machine at the Voter Registrar’s Office, 1246 S. Duncan Bypass, Union between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

To vote absentee at the Voter Registrar’s Office, Pettit said the voter must present one of the following forms of photographic identification:

• S.C. Driver’s License

• S.C. DMV ID Card (includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit)

• S.C. Voter Registration Card with a Photo

• Federal Military ID (includes VA Benefits Card)

• U.S. Passport

(These are the same types of identification a voter would have to present at the polls on Tuesday, November 6.)

• Voting by mail, either by coming in person to the Voter Registrar’s Office and getting ballot which you can mail in later or calling the office and having one mailed to you for you to fill out and return.

• Going online to scvotes.org and printing out an application, filling it out and mailing it in to the Voter Registrar’s Office and having ballot mailed to you to fill out and return.

Pettit said that persons who opt to vote absentee by mail should get their ballot as soon as possible and mail it is as it must be received by her office by the time the polls close on November 6 at 7 p.m.

Registration

Before you can vote either absentee or in person, however, you must be registered to do so and today is the last day you can register to vote and you have the following means — in person, online, by fax, by email, and by mail — to do so and the following deadlines to have it done:

• Those who want to file in person may do so at the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office, 1246 South Duncan Bypass, Union, by 5 p.m. that afternoon.

• Those who choose to register online must do so at scvotes.org by midnight tonight.

• Voter registration forms may be obtained at the Voter Registrar’s Office or downloaded and printed from the scvotes.org website and submitted via fax (864-427-7851) or by email ([email protected]) to the Voter Registrar’s Office by midnight tonight.

• Voter registration forms submitted through the mail to the Voter Registrar’s Office (1246 South Duncan Bypass, Union, SC 29379) must be postmarked by no later than today (Wednesday).

For more information about voting absentee and/or registering to vote in the November 6 general election and related matters call the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 864-429-1616.

On The Ballot

Some of the races on the November 6 ballot are contested with two or more candidates running, giving registered voters the opportunity to choose who will hold those offices for the next four years. Other races, however, are uncontested, with either only one candidate running or no candidates running. Even in those races, however, voters have the option — as they also do in the contested races — of writing in the name of someone they think should hold a particular office.

In other words, whether there are two or more candidates running for a particular office or only one candidate running or even no candidates running, voters still have the final say on who is elected and that’s why it’s important for eligible voters to be registered to vote and then do so, either in person on Election Day or by absentee before then.

Below are the races — both partisan and nonpartisan — that will be on the ballot on November 6 in Union County.

Nonpartisan Races

In Union County, there will be a total of 26 nonpartisan races on the ballot including:

• The Districts 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9 seats on the Union County Board of School Trustees.

• The Districts 1, 2, and 5 seats on Union City Council.

• Two seats on Carlisle Town Council.

• Two seats on the Carlisle Fire Board.

• Two seats on the Santuc Fire Board.

• Two seats on the Monarch Fire Board.

• Three seats on the Jonesville Fire Board.

• Three seats on the Southside Fire Board.

• Two seats on the governing board of the Browns Creek Watershed.

• Two seats on the Soil and Water District Commission.

Partisan Races

Also on the ballot will be 16 partisan races including:

• The Districts 1 and 4 seats on Union County Council.

• The offices of Union County Supervisor, Treasurer, Probate Judge, Coroner, and Auditor.

• The SC House of Representatives District 42 seat.

• The offices of South Carolina Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, Comptroller General, State Superintendent of Education, and Commissioner of Agriculture.

• The US House of Representatives Fourth District seat.

Referendum

The ballot will also feature the following referendum on a proposed amendment to the South Carolina Constitution:

• Amendment 1

Must Section 7, Article VI of the Constitution of this State, relating to state constitutional officers, be amended so as to provide that beginning in January 2023, or upon a vacancy in the office of Superintendent of Education after the date of the ratification of the provisions of this paragraph, whichever occurs first, the Superintendent of Education must be appointed by the Governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate; to provide that the appointed Superintendent of Education shall serve at the pleasure of the Governor; and to require the General Assembly to provide by law for the duties, compensation, and qualifications for the office?

• Explanation

A ‘Yes’ vote will require the Superintendent of Education be appointed by the Governor with the consent of the Senate.

A ‘No’ vote maintains the current method of electing a Superintendent of Education.

Today (Wednesday) last day to register to vote

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

