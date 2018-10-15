Domestic violence and drug possession

Suber Suber McBeth McBeth Rice Rice Cochran Cochran Rowell Rowell Palmer Palmer Barber Barber Anaya Anaya

UNION COUNTY — Domestic violence, harassment over the telephone, possession of methamphetamine, and strong-arm robbery were among the charges filed this past week by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Union Public Safety Department.

Domestic Violence Second-Degree

A Union man ended up in jail for allegedly hitting the mother of his unborn child.

Samuel Alexander Suber, 17, 104 Mill Avenue #11, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with domestic violence second-degree.

The incident report states that on Monday, October 8, an officer responded to the Union County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a domestic disturbance. The report states that when he arrived, the officer spoke to a deputy who said he had a man and a woman separated due to possible domestic disturbance.

The officer then spoke to the victim who the report states said that she and Suber, the father of her unborn child, had gotten into an argument that turned physical. The report states the victim said that morning Suber had woke up and told her he was going to get something out of her car which was parked outside of his Mill Avenue residence. The victim said that she told Suber no, that some money had gone missing out of her car. She said that Suber became angry and started calling her names and said that he was not a thief.

The report states the victim said she and Suber then went out to her car so he could show her he wasn’t going to steal. The victim said that Suber began looking through her car like he was attempting to get something. At that point, the victim said Suber became angry again, grabbed her money and some cards and threw them.

The victim said she then walked to the Union County Courthouse with Suber pushing her down and hitting her.

The report states the officer observed marks on the victim’s bottom lip, scratches on her right ankle, and marks on her right wrist.

Suber was placed under arrest for domestic violence second-degree and transported to the Union County Jail.

The report states that the victim is seven months pregnant and that Suber is the father of her unborn child.

The officer drove the victim to 104 Mill Avenue where he observed her wallet and some cards laying the yard. The victim gave the officer a written statement and her issue her a victim advocate form and then cleared the scene.

Domestic Violence First-Degree

A Union man is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and beating her.

George Odell McBeth Sr., 48, 104 Bailey Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with burglary first-degree and domestic violence first-degree.

The incident report states that Sunday, October 7, an officer was dispatched to a residence on Woodrow Street where he met with the victim who said she’d been home alone enjoying her evening when she heard her front door slam open. The report states the victim said she’d jumped up in the bed and saw McBeth racing down the hallway toward her shouting “You can’t break up with me because I will kill you first.” It states the victim said McBeth dragged her out of the bed and started beating her and that she couldn’t fight back because he had his knee on her stomach while kneeling over her.

The report states the victim’s nose was bleeding and she said that when McBeth stopped he went to the bathroom to wash his hands. It states the victim ran out the front door where she could see McBeth had kicked it in. The victim ran to her car and said McBeth said he was going to another woman’s house, but that she saw him actually go to a man’s house.

The report states the officer took pictures of the victim’s front door and her face and nose and issued a victim’s advocate form. It states the victim said he wanted McBeth issued a trespass notice for her address.

McBeth was taken into custody later that day.

Domestic Violence Second-Degree

A Union man was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly pushing a woman down onto the ground during an argument.

Ernest Rice, 54, 106 Tyger Court #B, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with domestic violence second-degree.

The incident report states that on Saturday, October 6, an officer was dispatched to a residence on Tillman Street and upon arrival spoke with the victim who said that Rice came up to Tillman Street with their son in his car. The report states the son got out of the car and Rice got out and said he was going to beat the son’s ass. The victim said she got between Rice and their son and Rice said “Drunk ——- get out my face and get your keys” and then pushed her down.

The officer then spoke with the son who the report states said he was his house on Porter Street watching TV when Rice came blowing his car horn and told him to come on. The son said he told Rice he was staying with his mother and Rice said “No the —— you not.” The report states Rice and the son went up the street and Rice went off on the son and started hitting the son’s mother.

The report states the officer then spoke with a neighbor who said she’d come out to check on her food that was on the grill and Rice and the son had just driven up. The neighbor said the son was trying to get out of the car and Rice was telling him to get back into the car and come on and that he was not not going back down to his mother’s house. She said Rice told the son to give his mother her house key and come on because the son had been having girls in the house and running the streets.

The report states the neighbor said she was trying to tell her daughters to try and calm down get them from trying to fight on anything, but that the son did not want to leave. It states the victim was telling Rice to leave the son alone and not to put his hands on him. It states the son had been back and forth there with his mother.

The neighbor said she did not know how the victim fell because she’d turned the other way for just a moment. The report states the neighbor’s daughter was trying to keep anything from happening and that is the neighbor saw.

The victim said she’d said she was going to call the police and that Rice had sped away and then came back.

The report states that Rice said he’d just wanted to get his son and take him home and his daughter had opened the door. It states Rice asked to speak with the officer and told him that he did go to the victim’s house to pick up his son. His son had come out and got in his car and they’d gone to the victim’s home where everything got out of hand. Rice said he grabbed his son by the pants and the victim had grabbed him and pulled down on him and she fell on the ground.

The report states the officer got written statements from Rice, the victim, the son, and the neighbor and that based on those statements and the results of the investigation had charged Rice with domestic violence second-degree. It states Rice was charged because it was determined that he’d been the primary aggressor and the incident took place in front of children.

The officer also issued the victim with a victim advocate form.

Possession Of Methamphetamine

A Union man being arrested for allegedly obtaining goods under false pretenses at a local store ended up facing drug charges as well after allegedly being found with drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in his pants pockets.

Joseph Lester Cochran III, 40, 333 Barnado Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with obtaining goods under false pretenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine.

The incident report concerning the drug charges states that on Thursday, October 4, city officers and county deputies went to Cochran’s residence to serve him with an arrest warrant. Upon arrival, the report states an officer saw a man walking from the yard at Cochran’s residence to a block building next door. The report states the officer knew the man was Cochran and got out of his patrol vehicle and followed Cochran to the block house where he told him about the warrant and that he was under arrest. It states Cochran then turned around and placed his hands behind his back.

The report states that Cochran did not have a shirt on and was sweat profusely. In addition, it states the officer could see Cochran had cuts on his upper body that were bleeding. He then handcuffed Cochran.

The report states that a search of Cochran’s person turned up a clear glass pipe with some type of residue inside it in his right front pants pocket. It states that the search also turned up two small metal tin boxes that appeared to have some kind of hard candy in them in Cochran’s left rear pants pocket. One the boxes was empty but the report states the other had a white crystal-like substance inside it. The officer seized these items as evidence and subsequently put them in Best Packs and in the Evidence Box at the Public Safety Department.

The report states the officer signed warrants on Cochran for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

The incident report concerning obtaining goods under false pretenses states that on Monday, October 1, an officer met a Loss Prevention Officer at Walmart in reference to a shoplifting case. The report states the Loss Prevention Officer said that on Sunday, September 30, he was advised by an associate that a theft had occurred on Thursday, September 27 at the service desk involving a ring. The Loss Prevention Officer said that he investigated the incident by pulling the video footage inside the store and determined that there had been a theft.

The Loss Prevention Officer said that two men had entered the store through the Grocery door and that the first man had went to the Service Desk to ask for a refund on the ring that he had a receipt for. The associate at the service desk then directed the man to the Jewelry Department so the ring could be examined to determine if the correct ring was in the box. The ring was examined by an associate in the Jewelry Department who the Loss Prevention Officer said determined that it was not the right one. He said the first man then walked away and came back later with the correct ring.

The Loss Prevention Officer said the associate then walked the first man and the ring back to the Service Desk where the refund could be made. The associated placed the ring on the counter and then returned to the Jewelry Department.

During this time, the Loss Prevention Officer said the second man, later identified by the Public Safety Officer as Cochran, selected and purchased a ring set from the display that cost $8.88 and paid for it at Self Checkout Register #45. The report states Cochran exited through the Grocery door and returned a few minutes later where he met with the first man at the Service Desk where the ring was being returned and was still sitting on the counter beside the register. The Loss Prevention Officer said that Cochran got that ring — which cost $298 — and looked as if he was inspecting it and then took it out of the box and replaced it with the ring he’d purchased for $8.88. He then put the box back on the counter and then left the store through the General Merchandise door, taking with him the more expensive ring.

The associate at the Service Desk then gave the first man the refund for the more expensive ring, unaware that it had been replaced in the box with the cheaper one. The first man then left the store through the Grocery door and was picked up by a gold car that Cochran had already gotten into.

The Loss Prevention Officer said that the next the associate in the Jewelry Department came to get the ring from the Service Desk and realized that the wrong ring was in the box. He said the associate had already provided the store with a written statement about what had happened.

That information was turned over to the Public Safety Officer who the report states also viewed the surveillance footage which corroborated what had already been explained to him.

The report states the officer ran a criminal history on both Cochran and the other man and would seek warrants for their arrest for obtaining goods under false pretenses. It states the charges would be enhanced due to prior property crime convictions.

Possession Of Methamphetamine

What began as a traffic stop ended with an Enoree man charged with drug possession and multiple traffic violations.

Willie Lee Rowell Jr., 40, 170 Rhodes Drive, Enoree, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle, altered vehicle tag, displaying the tag of another vehicle, and possession of methamphetamine.

The incident report states that on Friday, October 5, deputies patrolling Cross Keys Highway near Riley Road observed a white 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis failing to maintain its lane. The deputies made a traffic stop on the vehicle and found that its only occupant was the driver, Rowell.

The report states Rowell told deputies he was tired and was headed to work in Enoree. Deputies then asked Rowell for his driver’s license and all vehicle information, but the report states Rowell said he did not have any of it. When asked if he had a driver’s license or if it was suspended, the report states Rowell said he had one he just didn’t have it on him.

The report states deputies were then advised by dispatch that the tag on Rowell’s vehicle should have been on a 2005 Chevrolet Impala and that it had expired in 2016. Deputies then ran Rowell’s name date of birth through the DMV and it came back that his license had been suspended for failure to pay traffic tickets. They then had Rowell step out of the car and placed him under arrest for driving under suspension.

The report states that deputies then asked Rowell if he had anything illegal in the car and he said no. Rowell was then asked for permission to search his car and he granted it.

The subsequent search turned up what the report states was a a black zipper bag which contained several clear baggies with a rock-like substance inside and several hypodermic needles. The report states that inside one of the needles was some clear rock-like substance as well. Deputies took possession of these items as evidence and advised Rowell that he would be charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Rowell was taken to the Union County Jail and his vehicle was towed at his request by Buffalo Towing.

Deputies also took the tag which was on Rowell’s vehicle and noticed that someone had attempted to change the date of expiration to 2018. They also ran the care Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and found that it had last been registered in North Carolina. The report states they could find no evidence there was any insurance on the vehicle.

The report states deputies would seek a warrant for possession of methamphetamine issued tickets for driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle, altered vehicle tag, and displaying the tag of another vehicle. It states the methamphetamine and hypodermic needle was placed into Best Packs to be sent to SLED for testing.

Strong-Arm Robbery

A Union man ended up in jail after he allegedly attacked and robbed a man by knocking him down and holding him down while he rifled through his pockets.

Ronald Eugene Palmer, 46, 101 Washington Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with disorderly conduct and strong-arm robbery.

The incident report states that on Saturday, October 6, an officer responded to a robbery at a residence on Sims Drive where he met with the victim who said he’d been walking down Sims Drive when Palmer jumped out of the bushes and struck him on the back of the neck. The victim said the blow knocked him to the ground and while he was on the ground, Palmer placed his knee on his back to hold him down. He said that while holding him down, Palmer reached in his pocket and took out approximately $65 and an LG cellular phone. Palmer then released him and said “I got you.”

The victim then went to his cousin’s house on Sims Drive and called 911.

The report states that a short time later the officer saw Palmer walking on West Henrietta Street, exited his patrol vehicle and questioned him about the incident. It states the officer also checked Palmer for any weapons due to his possibly being involved in a violent crime. As he patted Palmer down, the report states the officer noticed a strong smell of consumed alcoholic beverage coming from Palmer.

Three other officers arrived on the scene to assist the first officer who began asking Palmer about the incident. The report states Palmer did not seem to understand what the officer was asking about and began to become aggressive toward the officer. It states the officer then advised Palmer that he could smell the strong odor of alcohol coming from him and that he was becoming loud and aggressive. The report states Palmer continued to uncooperative and aggressive.

It was then that the officer made the decision to arrest Palmer for public drunk. The officer place Palmer in handcuffs and, according to the report, double locked them so they could not be tightened. He then place Palmer in the back of his patrol car and transported him to the Union County Jail.

The report stated that the officer would be charging Palmer with public drunk and common law robbery.

Shoplifting Enhanced

A Union woman ended up in jail for allegedly shoplifting a pack of razor blades and then returning them to the store and using the money she got to go shopping.

Donna Lynn Barber, 51, 109 James Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with obtaining property under false pretenses and shoplifting enhanced.

The incident report states that on Thursday, October 4, an officer was called to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting that had occurred. On arrival, the officer spoke with the store’s Loss Prevention Officer who said that on Saturday, September 29 a white female had entered the General Merchandise door and went to the Customer Service Desk where she attempted to exchange merchandise that did not show up in the Walmart system.

After being denied the return, the woman left the merchandise at the service desk and went to the hardware aisle, shopped the lock sets, selected three lock sets from the shelf, and then went to the General Merchandise clearance aisle where she selected a pack of Braun razor blades. The Loss Prevention Officer said the woman then put the razor blades in her back pocket, then scanned the lock sets at the price checker and then returned to the service desk where she placed the lock sets next to the lock she had entered the store with to return. He said she was again denied the return because the bar codes did not match.

In addition, the woman had a dog collar that was not in the Walmart system and was also denied a return for that item.

The Loss Prevention Officer said that the woman was given the merchandise she brought to the store in a Walmart bag and exited through the Grocery door. He said that she took the razor blades she’d put in her back pocket in the bag and left the building, passing all points of sale without paying for them.

While she had left the building, the woman did not leave the property. Instead, the Loss Prevention Officer said she sat on the bench outside the store and waiting until the next shift came on at the service desk and reentered the store and tried to return the razor blades she’d shoplifted earlier. The Loss Prevention Officer said the associate on duty at the desk didn’t know about the woman’s earlier efforts and gave her a refund on a Walmart gift card. He said the woman took the card and went shopping on the sales floor and then went to self checkout register #48 and paid for $26 worth of merchandise with the gift card money she’d received from the return on the stolen razor blades and then left the store.

The report states the Loss Prevention Office told the Public Safety Officer that he was able to identify the woman as Barber because she’d had to render her identification for the return.

The Public Safety Officer ran Barber through the DMV and found her address and went there and spoke with her about the incident. The report states he read Barber her Miranda Rights and she waived them and agreed to speak to him. It states the Barber at first said she could not remember taking any razor blades, but when the officer showed her a picture of herself in the store and told her exactly what she did, she admitted she took the razor blades and returned them for the money. She apologized and said her family needed to eat.

The officer then told Barber that she would be charged for the incident. He then had the Union County Jail run a criminal history on Barber that the report states found she had prior convictions for property crimes. The report states the officer would seek an arrest warrant on Barber for shoplifting and obtaining property under false pretenses and that the charges would be enhanced due to the prior property crimes.

Shoplifting Enhanced

A Union woman was arrested last weekend for allegedly taking part in a shoplifting incident that occurred in July.

Felicia Renee Anaya, 29, 191 Minnow Bridge Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with shoplifting enhanced.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, August 1, a report was filed with the Public Safety Department about a shoplifting that had occurred at Walmart. The complainant stated that he had found some empty Playstation Remote Controller boxes in the store. He said that they had been ripped off the pegs.

A check of the inventory by the complainant determined that no Playstations Remote Controllers had been sold. The complainant said that he began reviewing the security cameras in the Electronic Department and that footage from Thursday, July 26 showed a black male wearing a striped shirt with big white letters across the front and jeans along with a black female wearing a pink dress and another black female wearing a grey shirt and black pants standing in the aisle where the Playstation Remote Controllers are located.

In watching the footage, the complainant said that he noticed the group had a buggy with some items in it. The two females went to each end of the aisle and that while they stood there the male pulled the Playstations Remote Controllers off the racks and placed them under the other items in the buggy.

The complainant then advised the investigator that the items on those aisles are on locking pegs and that an associate has to unlock with a special key to remove them. He said the two women then went to the restroom area and then left the store.

The report identifies Anaya as one of the suspects in the case. She was taken into custody on Saturday, October 6.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also reported filing the following charges against the following individuals:

— John Earl Turner, 52, 215 Belvue Drive #2, Union, charged Sunday, October 7 with trespassing.

— Clay Eugene Duckett, 35, 3528 Cross Keys Highway, Union, charged Sunday, October 7 with shoplifting.

— James Christopher Farr, 36, 117 Old Saw Mill Road, Union, charged Monday, October 8 with driving under suspension.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also reported filing the following charges against the following individuals:

— John Wayne Calhoun Jr., 35, 101 Sprouse Street, Union, charged Saturday, October 6 with hit and run.

— Rodney Wayne Winchester, 46, 354 Wesley Chapel Church Road, Union, charged Tuesday, October 9 with altering, tampering, bypassing utility meters first offense, petit larceny, and theft of electric current.

— Megan Alicia Fleming, 27 , 216 Kissy Creek Circle, Union, charged Monday, October 8 with disorderly conduct.

— Crystal Kay Williams, 38, 211 Kissy Creek Circle, Union, charged Monday, October 8 with disorderly conduct.

— Anthony Travis Bowen, 41, 559 Beaumont Avenue, Union, charged Wednesday, October 3 with trespassing.

— Melanie Renee Horne, 42, 909 Spartanburg Highway, Jonesville, charged Wednesday, October 3 with trespassing.

— Justin Deysean Parks, 20, 351 Kelly Farm Road, Moore, charged Friday, October 5 with impeding traffic and driving under suspension second offense.

— Malcolm Jalmar Harris, 30, 202 Scott Street, Union, charged Sunday, October 7 with driving under suspension second offense.

— Chelsey Lea Garner, 27, 164 Jonesville-Lockhart Highway, Jonesville, charged Wednesday, October 10 with disorderly conduct.

