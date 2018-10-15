Guilty pleas heard October 9-11

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge William McKinnon of York during a special session of General Sessions Court held Oct. 9-11 in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse:

— Joseph Lamar Smith Jr. 29, 194 Peacewood Drive, Union, to unlawful neglect of a child, 5 years suspended upon 90 days and 5 years probation with credit for one 1 day served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to take parenting classes while on probation.

— Montell Marquis Jennings, 23, 125 Rogerstown Road #4, Jonesville, to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, 15 years suspended upon 5 years and 5 years probation with credit for 79 days already and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to make restitution and to take parenting classes and undergo domestic violence intervention; to burglary second-degree, 5 years with credit for 79 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to first offense distribution of cocaine, 5 years with credit for 79 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to malicious injury to property more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, 5 years with credit for 79 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to kidnapping, 15 years suspended upon 5 years and 5 years probation with credit for 79 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to parenting classes and undergo domestic violence intervention, sentences to run concurrently.

— Thomas Clayton Bradford Harvey, 35, 101 Tailgate Road, Simpsonville, to shoplifting 3rd or subsequent offense, 5 years suspended upon 4 days and 2 years probation with credit for 4 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to pay $357.12 in restitution.

— Steven James Redmon, 50, 1454 Peach Orchard Road, to second offense trafficking methamphetamine, 10 years with credit for 8 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs and to report to the Union County Detention center on November 26 by 10 a.m.

— Thomas Vance Bell III, 55, 344 River Rock Run, Union, to grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, 5 years suspended upon 75 days and 3 years probation with credit for 75 days already served and to pay $643.75.

— Keymon Shy’Quarius Jones, 21, 404 South Mountain Street, Union, to reckless driving, 30 days with credit for four days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to false report of a stolen vehicle, 30 days with credit for four days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to failure to stop for a blue light, 2 years suspended upon 60 day and 2 years probation with credit for 4 days already served and to pay $540.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Travis Sentelle Bates, 31, 108 Erwin Avenue, Union, to second offense possession of crack cocaine, 5 years with credit for 14 days already served and to pay $283.25; to first offense possession of crack cocaine, 7 years with credit for 14 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, 1 year with credit for 14 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to first offense failure to stop for a blue light, 3 years with credit for 14 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Justin Andrew Maness, 31, 1044 Neal Shoals Road Lot 10, Union, to first offense possession of methamphetamine, 60 days with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

