Fire guts house on Hawkins Road

MONARCH — Even though the blaze was extinguished in less than three hours a house in the Monarch area of Union County was gutted by fire Tuesday morning.

Monarch Fire Chief John Flood said Wednesday that his department, along with the Southside, Santuc, Carlisle, and Lockhart fire departments were dispatched at 12:25 a.m. to a house fire at 749 Hawkins Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, Flood said they found fire to be “pretty active” inside the building and were forced to cut a hole in the roof to get to it so they could put it out.

Flood said the cause of the fire had not been determined and the cost of the damage was also unknown. However, Flood said that given the amount of damage done to the building it was in all likelihood a total loss.

No one was injured, however, and Flood said firefighters left the scene 3:15 a.m.

Red Cross Assistance

In a statement released this weekend, the American Red Cross announced that its disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the family that was displaced by the fire. The press release states the Red Cross is helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Fire Prevention Month

October is Fire Prevention Month and the Red Cross states that reducing the chances of a fire in your home is easy with these tips: make sure your heating sources are clean, fix or replace frayed cords, wires or loose plugs, ensure extension cords and other wiring are not placed under rugs, attached by nails or placed in high traffic areas.

How To Help

Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Become A Volunteer

To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

Download Emergency App

People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization – not a government agency – and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC.

Cause of blaze still undetermined

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864762-4090.

