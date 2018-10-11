Pickup collides with tanker truck

Charles Warner | The Union Times This was one of two vehicles involved in an accident on the Duncan Bypass Saturday afternoon. Charles Warner | The Union Times This was one of two vehicles involved in an accident on the Duncan Bypass Saturday afternoon.

UNION — A two vehicle collision that occurred Saturday afternoon on the Duncan Bypass in Union reportedly occurred when one of the vehicles attempted to change lanes.

According to the report filed by the Union Public Safety Department the accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on the North Duncan Bypass between the Kirby Street and Old Buffalo Road intersections.

The report states that a 1991 Toyota pickup truck was traveling north in the left lane of US 176 while a 2015 Kenway tanker truck was traveling north in the right lane. It states the pickup changed to the right lane asthe tanker truck continued to move straight ahead in that lane. This resulted in the pickup truck sideswiping the tanker truck and causing damage to both the vehicles.

The report states that the pickup contributed to the collision.

The driver of the pickup, Charlie R. Gregory, 71, 105 Second Avenue, Union, was taken to the hospital.

Gregory was issued a ticket for changing lanes unlawfully.

By Charles Warner

